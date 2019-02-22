Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-22 07:15:22 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 22

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Guard Elijah Jamison having monster sophomore season

• The Wolfpacker — Dontavius Nash enjoyed breakout sophomore campaign

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State knocks off BC in overtime

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

• Raleigh News & Observer — Leesville Road knocks off previously undefeated Millbrook, will face Broughton in Cap-7 finals

• Winston-Salem Journal — N.C. State women breeze past Wake Forest, Notre Dame routs Duke

• Technician — Wolfpack demolishes Demon Deacons, ready for Chapel Hill rematch

• Technician — Wolfpack women’s swimming in first at ACCs after day two

• Technician — Pack looks for revenge versus Demon Deacons

• GoPack.com — Pack Adds Two Gold Medals to ACC Championships Count

• GoPack.com — #9/12 Wolfpack Exorcises Demon Deacons, 80-46

• GoPack.com — Chapman, Covington Earn All-ACC Honors on First Day at #ACCITF Championships

• GoPack.com — ACC Dual Championship on the Line Friday Night

• GoPack.com — No. 21 #Pack9 Set for Baseball at the Beach Tournament


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

{{ article.author_name }}