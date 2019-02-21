Gastonia (N.C.) Hunter Huss sophomore athlete Dontavius Nash is already up to 13 scholarship offers, including an early one from NC State.

The 6-foot-2, 176-pounder was offered by NC State on Oct. 18, and attended the Wolfpack’s big recruiting event Jan. 26. He has also unofficially visited Virginia Tech and Georgia, and North Carolina is looming in the future. The class of 2021 is loaded in the state of North Carolina, and Nash has already carved out a niche as one of the top performers.