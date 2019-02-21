Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-21 18:18:48 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Photo gallery: NC State knocks off BC in overtime

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Here are over 40 photos from NC State's 89-80 overtime win over Boston College in Raleigh Wednesday evening, courtesy The Wolfpacker photographer Ken Martin.


——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}