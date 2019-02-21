Ticker
The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
TheWolfpacker.com

NC State redshirt junior wing C.J. Bryce sparked the Wolfpack in overtime in the 89-80 win against Boston College on Wednesday.
Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal broke down NC State's 89-80 overtime victory over Boston College on Wednesday.

Included in the podcast version of "postgame reflections":

• The emergence of redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels on both ends of the court.

• The Wolfpack's second half drought that created drama at the end.

• A look ahead to Sunday's home game against Wake Forest.


If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

