TheWolfpacker.com

The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal broke down NC State's 89-80 overtime victory over Boston College on Wednesday.
Included in the podcast version of "postgame reflections":
• The emergence of redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels on both ends of the court.
• The Wolfpack's second half drought that created drama at the end.
• A look ahead to Sunday's home game against Wake Forest.
