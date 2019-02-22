Guard Elijah Jamison having monster sophomore season
LOUISBURG — Sophomore guard Elijah Jamison broke out this season with gaudy scoring statistics.
Jamison enters the NCHSAA playoffs next week averaging 28.8 points per game, with four games with at least 40 points, including a 49-point effort in a 94-80 win over Southeast Halifax (N.C.) High on Nov. 29. Jamison’s scoring prowess has helped him earn a scholarship offer from Mississippi, and interest from NC State, Clemson, Oklahoma State, East Carolina and UNCG.
