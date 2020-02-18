The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 18
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Kamarro Edmonds excelling on both sides of ball
• The Wolfpacker — Junior lineman Jaleel Davis impressed with NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Eric van der Heijden showcases all-around game
• The Wolfpacker — Gunnar Greenwald aiming for return visit to NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC supports athletes transferring without penalty. What it means, when it could happen
• Raleigh News & Observer — After disappointing road loss, NC State gets two huge home opportunities
• Technician — Men’s basketball faces steep challenge versus Duke
• Technician — Women’s swim looking to take home second consecutive ACC Championship
• Technician — Baseball looking to continue non-conference success against Longwood
• Technician — By the numbers: Baseball vs. James Madison series
• Technician — Wolfpack softball hopes to keep momentum against Elon
• Technician — Breaking down what’s going wrong for women’s baskebtall
• Technician — By the numbers: Softball ACC/Big Ten Challenge
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 welcomes Longwood Tuesday in midweek matchup
• GoPack.com — Songkapong leads Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate through two rounds
• GoPack.com — Nester, Poole and Murr named January Heart of the Pack winners
Tweets Of The Day
To the man of many nicknames...BB, B’s, Double B, B-squared. I want to say Happy Birthday and thanks for being you! I appreciate you more than you know. Go show @BBeverly10 some love as he turns 32 today😂 pic.twitter.com/LlHzLXjewe— Takayo Siddle (@CoachSiddle) February 18, 2020
Updated ACC ...— Patrick Stevens (@D1scourse) February 18, 2020
1. Duke 12-2
2. Louisville 12-3
3. Florida State 11-3
4. Virginia 9-5
5. N.C. State 7-7 (HTH)
6. Cuse 7-7
7. BC 7-8 (1-0 mini-group)
8. Notre Dame 7-8 (1-1)
9. Clemson 7-8 (0-1)
10. GT 6-8 (HTH)
11. VT 6-8
12. Pitt 6-9
13. Miami 5-10
14. Wake 4-11
15. UNC 3-12
Nick @ Nite— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) February 17, 2020
Wednesday, Feb. 19
9 PM
Join us for @PackMensBball's 90s Nickelodeon Nite! RT to help us spread the word and to enter to win tickets to watch the Pack take on Duke.#GoPack pic.twitter.com/lb71Rg8c4T
We've got 8️⃣ teams represented in this week's @d1baseball rankings! 💪#ACCBASE pic.twitter.com/71gVdTh5A3— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) February 17, 2020
It's GAME DAY! pic.twitter.com/iSC1R85sNw— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 18, 2020
#RankingsTuesday - 8 from @PackWrestle ranked this week by @FloWrestling, including 3 in the top-8!#PackMentality pic.twitter.com/zzQEKv7jbL— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) February 18, 2020
🗣️: @Hidlaymania joined Packer & Durham this morning, and touched on how his season has gone thus far. pic.twitter.com/Zi99ayoxHv— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) February 17, 2020
Statement from the ACC on transfer opportunity: pic.twitter.com/2oMEKNOSFB— The ACC (@theACC) February 17, 2020
ACC teams in the ESPN Preseason FPI rankings:— Josh Parcell (@JoshParcell) February 18, 2020
1 Clemson
18 UNC
23 Florida State
25 Virginia Tech
35 Louisville
37 Miami
43 Pittsburgh
47 UVA
55 Georgia Tech
59 NC State
64 Duke
69 Wake Forest
72 Syracuse
78 Boston College
#HookEm #Texas https://t.co/iCFwkKbNoa Texas hires former NC State DC Dave Huxtable as an analyst pic.twitter.com/xAKQVERhIK— Texas Longhorns! (@UTLONGHORNSNO1) February 18, 2020
Video Of The Day
Back with this week's #PackTop5!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) February 18, 2020
5 - @NCStateBaseball
4 - @PackMensBball
3 - @PackSoftball
2 - Baseball
1 - @PackWrestle#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/uXO1eeFIAV
