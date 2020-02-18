News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 18

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Kamarro Edmonds excelling on both sides of ball

• The Wolfpacker — Junior lineman Jaleel Davis impressed with NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Eric van der Heijden showcases all-around game

• The Wolfpacker — Gunnar Greenwald aiming for return visit to NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC supports athletes transferring without penalty. What it means, when it could happen

• Raleigh News & Observer — After disappointing road loss, NC State gets two huge home opportunities

• Technician — Men’s basketball faces steep challenge versus Duke

• Technician — Women’s swim looking to take home second consecutive ACC Championship

• Technician — Baseball looking to continue non-conference success against Longwood

• Technician — By the numbers: Baseball vs. James Madison series

• Technician — Wolfpack softball hopes to keep momentum against Elon

• Technician — Breaking down what’s going wrong for women’s baskebtall

• Technician — By the numbers: Softball ACC/Big Ten Challenge

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 welcomes Longwood Tuesday in midweek matchup

• GoPack.com — Songkapong leads Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate through two rounds

• GoPack.com — Nester, Poole and Murr named January Heart of the Pack winners

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

