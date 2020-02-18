Satellite Beach (Fla.) High junior tight end Gunnar Greenwald has become a top priority for the NC State coaches.

NCSU tight ends and special teams coach Todd Goebbel regularly communicates with the talented 6-foot-5, 220-pounder, who is originally from Las Vegas.

NC State is one of 20 colleges that have offered him, including South Florida, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Purdue, Iowa State, Utah, Central Florida and West Virginia.