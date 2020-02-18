Gunnar Greenwald aiming for return visit to NC State
Satellite Beach (Fla.) High junior tight end Gunnar Greenwald has become a top priority for the NC State coaches.
NCSU tight ends and special teams coach Todd Goebbel regularly communicates with the talented 6-foot-5, 220-pounder, who is originally from Las Vegas.
NC State is one of 20 colleges that have offered him, including South Florida, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Purdue, Iowa State, Utah, Central Florida and West Virginia.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news