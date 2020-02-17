Kamarro Edmonds likely felt his future was in the secondary a year ago, but the talented junior has created new buzz with his abilities at running back.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder from Havelock (N.C.) High has big-play speed, elusiveness and good instincts with the ball in his hands. NC State, East Carolina, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Temple, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, have all offered him. He thinks Kentucky and Penn State could be close to offering.