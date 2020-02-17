News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-17 10:34:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Kamarro Edmonds excelling on both sides of ball

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Kamarro Edmonds likely felt his future was in the secondary a year ago, but the talented junior has created new buzz with his abilities at running back.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder from Havelock (N.C.) High has big-play speed, elusiveness and good instincts with the ball in his hands. NC State, East Carolina, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Temple, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, have all offered him. He thinks Kentucky and Penn State could be close to offering.

Havelock (N.C.) High junior athlete Kamarro Edmonds attended NC State's Junior Day on Jan. 19, 2020.
Havelock (N.C.) High junior athlete Kamarro Edmonds attended NC State's Junior Day on Jan. 19. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}