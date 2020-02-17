Raleigh Millbrook junior forward Eric van der Heijden has become one of the hot names in recruiting for the state of North Carolina.

NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts went to evaluate van der Heijden and Millbrook at Raleigh Leesville Road and junior point guard Carter Whitt on Jan. 31. The Wolfpack haven't offered the 6-foot-8, 205-pounder, but he is firmly on the radar.

Millbrook ended up falling 72-68 in overtime against rival Leesville Road. The versatile van der Heijden had 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and one turnover in the loss. He went 4 of 16 from the field, 3 of 10 on three-pointers and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line.

Here are three things we learned about van der Heijden: