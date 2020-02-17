Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County High junior offensive lineman Jaleel Davis wasn’t expecting an NC State offer, but he was excited to receive one.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pounder attended NC State’s Junior Day on Jan. 19 and came away with a Wolfpack offer. The talented tackle is ranked No. 20 overall in the state of North Carolina by Rivals.com in the class of 2021, and the No. 53 tackle in the country.