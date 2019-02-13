NC State is your first fascinating case study of a meh resume being bolstered by NET metrics. https://t.co/MoB7gWdgZq pic.twitter.com/Vl4hvnY3w0

Oshae Brissett has posted three straight double-doubles for Syracuse is averaging 15.3 PPG and 12.0 RPG over his last three games. The Orange invade Raleigh tonight to face NC State.

Blessed to receive an invite to NC State’s Junior day @TheWolfpacker @MichaelClarkPP @CoachGBarlow @ncsa pic.twitter.com/KdFa3hzkWn

🏀🎉 Dennis Smith Jr. @DSmithjr4 presents the Smith Rec Basketball Court Unveiling Feb 18 @2PM 🎈 Food. Fun. Festivities. Family-Friendly Event ~Thank you, Smith Jr of the @nyknicks , alumni of Trinity Christian of #FayettevilleNC and former @NCState standout — @DSJfans @JColeNC pic.twitter.com/lHJdRhjiKi

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook