{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 06:48:51 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 13

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack baseball 2019 preview: Pitching

• The Wolfpacker — News & views: Kevin Keatts' press conference about Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — NC State has plan of attack for Syracuse's zone defense

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack sports with Andrew Sanders

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: Big week for NC State basketball

• The Wolfpacker — NC State hires Worth Gregory for special teams quality control

• The Wolfpacker — Best 1-2 Punch in 2019: Running Backs

• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore running back Evan Pryor has pick of colleges

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State preps for the Syracuse zone and a big NCAA opportunity

• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: Westover’s Lindsey drawing major interest

• Technician — After ending losing streak, Wolfpack seeks resume builder against Syracuse

• Technician — Wolfpack brings strong pitching staff into 2019 season

• Technician — Wrestling prepares for rivalry matchup with UNC

• Technician — Wolfpack softball looks to build on successful first weekend

• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Syracuse Wednesday Evening

• GoPack.com — NC State Baseball to Host ‘#PACK9 Party’ February 13

• GoPack.com — Softball Enters Top 25 Poll For First Time Since 2016

• GoPack.com — #12/11 Wolfpack Visits #16/16 Orange Wednesday Evening

• GoPack.com — Gregory Added to Pack Football Staff

