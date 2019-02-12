Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack sports with Andrew Sanders
You can hear Andrew Sanders' voice often when listening to NC State athletics. Over the weekend he was the play-by-play for gymnastics and wrestling. He also has called games for both men's and women's basketball, and he will be on the mic when the Wolfpack baseball team starts its season this weekend.
Sanders joined Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal to talk about a variety of topics:
• Is Wednesday against Syracuse a must-win for NC State men's basketball in terms of its NCAA Tournament hopes?
• Previewing Saturday's showdown at Duke.
• Discussing the latest on women's basketball after yet another injury.
• Can wrestling rebound from a loss to Pitt last weekend?
• And lots of baseball talk with the season beginning Friday, weather permitting.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
——
