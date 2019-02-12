Few sophomores have the sheer amount of Power Five Conference offers like Cornelius (N.C.) Hough running back Evan Pryor.

The 5-foot-10, 186-pounder is a big play waiting to happen and colleges have been actively recruiting him for over a year. NC State, Akron, Auburn, Charlotte, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia have all offered Pryor.