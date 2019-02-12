CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. With 2019 in the rearview mirror, let’s take a look at the teams that brought in the best 1-2 punches at each position. Today we continue with the running backs. RELATED: Best 1-2 QB punch in 2019 class

1. PENN STATE

The skinny: The Nittany Lions pulled off an impressive feat when they were able to land Cain in December after already having Ford committed since May. This gives Penn State two additional game-breaking options in the backfield, to go along with Ricky Slade, who was the No. 2 ranked all-purpose back in the 2018 class. With Miles Sanders surprising some with his decision to enter the NFL, the running back battle in Penn State should be an interesting one this off-season. Farrell’s take: This is a thunder-and-lightning kind of duo with Cain the more powerful, one cut back and Ford the electric player in space who can also catch the football. If they can figure out a way to use them together at the same time, watch out.

2. ALABAMA

The skinny: The Tide annually reload at the running back position, and 2019 was no different. This duo should offer contrasting styles to the Bama offense, with Sanders being more of the traditional Alabama power back similar to Najee Harris and Damien Harris, while Robinson is more of a scat-back and receiver. While Najee Harris will likely start the season as the starter, don’t be surprised if Sanders becomes a regular contributor in 2019. Farrell’s take: Sanders is a big, powerful back with excellent speed while Robinson is shifty and can work in the passing game, so this is a good duo. Alabama has done a good job of rotating backs over the last couple of years so they should be able to use both Sanders and Robinson properly.

3. LSU

The skinny: In the mold of Leonard Fournette and Nicholas Brossette, the Tigers added two dynamic powerful backs from the state of Louisiana in this class. Davis provided little drama as he committed to LSU back in 2017, while Emery initially committed to Georgia before eventually finding his way back home. There is plenty of opportunity for playing time in Baton Rouge at the running back position this fall, so both Emery and Davis will be looked at to make an immediate impact. Farrell’s take: Both backs have good size and power and are downhill guys who will get stronger as the game wears on. Emery could be the next great one at LSU as he has similar potential as Fournette and Derrius Guice, but watch out for Davis as he could be overlooked a little bit in this scenario.

4. STANFORD

The skinny: With a reputation for possessing a powerful offensive line and dominant running attack, it should come as no surprise that the Cardinal were able to reel in two impressive backs. Somewhat surprising is that Stanford had to wait until the Early Signing Period to add these two, as both committed on the same day. With Bryce Love making his way to the NFL, there should be an opportunity for some early playing time at the position in Palo Alto this fall, so it should be interesting if Jones and/or Peat can rise to the occasion. Farrell’s take: The running back tradition at Stanford should continue with these two and both bring different skill sets to the table. Jones is the more dynamic of the two, but Peat can make people miss and catch the ball out of the backfield, so they complement each other well.

5. NC STATE