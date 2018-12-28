The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 28
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State closes out non-conference slate with Loyola (Md.)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State hires offensive line coach John Garrison
• The Wolfpacker — Cam Hayes primed for big recruitment in 2021 class
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Texas A&M
• The Wolfpacker — Report: Ted Roof expected to join Appalachian State staff
• The Wolfpacker — Jaden Seymour could be next high-upside prospect from N.C.
• The Wolfpacker — Inside the matchup: NC State vs. Texas A&M in Gator Bowl ($)
• Raleigh News & Observer — Wolfpack hires Garrison from FAU as offensive line coach
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State assistant Ted Roof to join Eli Drinkwitz at Appalachian State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Future NC State guard Jalen Lecque at the John Wall Holiday Invitational
• Charlotte Observer — Hoodie’s Roundup: Northside’s Jaden Seymour is getting better. Major colleges are noticing
• Durham Herald-Sun — Why wins matter more than minutes to NC State’s Eric Lockett
• Greensboro News-Record — Greensboro Day boys to play for eighth straight HAECO Invitational title
• GoPack.com — Pack Closes Non-Conference Schedule with Visit from Loyola Maryland
• GoPack.com — Garrison Tabbed as Offensive Line Coach
• GoPack.com — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: First Practice
Tweets of the day
Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is primed for a blue blood recruitment, discusses early offers & interesthttps://t.co/95XO3wqAXj pic.twitter.com/NEcoSdQYxX— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) December 28, 2018
NC State's depth chart for the Gator Bowl: pic.twitter.com/WxAX4xdm5I— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 28, 2018
📣 2019 #RivalsCombine & #Rivals3StripeCamp! 🏈— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) December 28, 2018
In association with our @Rivals Partners @adidas & @ncsa, we present the @RivalsCamp schedule for 2019.
Registration is now OPEN! Get complete information & COMBINE signup HERE: https://t.co/trbHMisHtC pic.twitter.com/LDzGP9QZj2
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook