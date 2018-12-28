Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-28 10:20:05 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 28

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State closes out non-conference slate with Loyola (Md.)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State hires offensive line coach John Garrison

• The Wolfpacker — Cam Hayes primed for big recruitment in 2021 class

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Texas A&M

• The Wolfpacker — Report: Ted Roof expected to join Appalachian State staff

• The Wolfpacker — Jaden Seymour could be next high-upside prospect from N.C.

• The Wolfpacker — Inside the matchup: NC State vs. Texas A&M in Gator Bowl ($)

• Raleigh News & Observer — Wolfpack hires Garrison from FAU as offensive line coach

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State assistant Ted Roof to join Eli Drinkwitz at Appalachian State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Future NC State guard Jalen Lecque at the John Wall Holiday Invitational

• Charlotte Observer — Hoodie’s Roundup: Northside’s Jaden Seymour is getting better. Major colleges are noticing

• Durham Herald-Sun — Why wins matter more than minutes to NC State’s Eric Lockett

• Greensboro News-Record — Greensboro Day boys to play for eighth straight HAECO Invitational title

• GoPack.com — Pack Closes Non-Conference Schedule with Visit from Loyola Maryland

• GoPack.com — Garrison Tabbed as Offensive Line Coach

• GoPack.com — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: First Practice

• GoPack.com — Football Notebook: 2018 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

