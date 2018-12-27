Duke: “Coach (Chris) Carrawell, he has talked to me and whenever I went on the visit, I talked to Coach K once but it means a lot to have that interest. It just means that I have a lot of potential and I can go to another level. Words can’t explain it. It is one of the best programs in the nation so it means a lot.”

Tennessee: “It meant a lot getting that offer. It caught me off guard. We were on the phone, me, my mom and my dad, and they said that they wanted to offer. My mom wanted to scream, but I was like, finally, a big offer!

“They are looking really good. I like (Admiral Schofield); he is a big dude. He is a monster.”

North Carolina: “It was a good visit. Coach (Steve) Robinson texts my coaches every week since I can’t really talk to them directly yet.”

Wake Forest: “They are rebuilding right now but they are good and they’re going to pick it up. They will be fine. It is a great campus and they are building things there because CP3 (Chris Paul) just gave a couple of million to re-do the facility.”