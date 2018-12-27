Jaden Seymour could be next high-upside prospect from N.C.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The state of North Carolina has become known for unearthing high-upside prospects late in recruiting cycles and Jaden Seymour could be the next in line.
Seymour discussed his recruitment and high school season with Rivals.com.
“It is going pretty good so far. I am just trying to put everything together with the team and get better,” Seymour said. “I do a little bit of everything, really. I can shoot, I can finish, I can bring the ball up if need-be, I can pass and I am good on defense. I think I can guard anybody.”
College of Charleston, NC State, Oklahoma State, South Florida, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are among the programs that have made Seymour a priority so far.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
NC State: “The visit was great to just see the environment and be around the coaches. I got to see them practice and everybody went hard during it. It was just a good environment and something good to look forward to.
“I think he (Kevin Keatts) is a great man. He is looking to help his players and not just win games. He is a great coach to me and is working on developing a relationship with me.”
Oklahoma State: “I think it is great that they are making me a priority and are coming to see me from such a faraway place so I am just thankful that they are recruiting me and showing interest in me.”
Virginia Tech: “They talk to me a lot. They have come to my practices and my games so I am just waiting to visit there. My brother went there, too, and played football there and maybe there is a future with them, as well.
“I always thought about going there because it would be cool for me and my brother to have the same alma mater so we will just see how it goes with the recruiting process and maybe we will end up going to the same school.”
Wake Forest: “It was just fun to see them practice and I also got to a see a game so it was good to be around that environment.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Seymour has already taken unofficial visits to College of Charleston, NC State and Wake Forest and could take more once his high school season ends.
“I could visit whatever school that wants me to visit after the season,” he said. “If so, I can try and make it happen before the spring.”
Seymore is a 6-foot-7, long and lean-bodied wing that can play three positions. There is no clear front-runner in his recruitment, though NC State and Virginia Tech may have an early in with the Rivals150 prospect.