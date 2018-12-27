Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

NC State associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Ted Roof has left the Wolfpack for Appalachian State on Thursday.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported that Roof will be the new defensive coordinator for new Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who was NC State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the last three years.

NC State has lost three members of its 2018 coaching staff in Roof, Drinkwitz and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, who was hired as the offensive coordinator at Louisville where he rejoined former Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield.

Roof was hired by NC State head coach Dave Doeren a little over a year ago, when the NCAA passes a new rule allowing for 10 assistant coaches. The 55-year-old Roof had formerly been the head coach at Duke and spent five years as defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech on Paul Johnson.

NCSU had previously had defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable work with the nickels and Aaron Henry with the safeties prior to Roof’s arrival. Henry took over the nickels while Roof coached the safeties for the 9-3 Wolfpack.

NC State allowed 22.7 points, 109.1 rushing yards and 271.2 passing yards per game going into Monday’s Gator Bowl against No. 21-ranked Texas A&M.

NCSU redshirt junior safety Jarius Morehead had a team-high three interceptions and was second on the team with 72 tackles. Fifth-year senior safety Dexter Wright was fifth on the team with 44 tackles plus one interception and 3.5 tackles for loss. Redshirt junior safety Tim Kidd-Glass came off the bench for 30 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss in 12 contests.

NC State has already replaced Drinkwitz, by naming wide receivers coach George McDonald and running backs coach Des Kitchings as co-offensive coordinators.

