NC State appears to have filled out its offensive coaching staff for next season, announcing that John Garrison has been hired to replace Dwayne Ledford as the Wolfpack’s offensive line coach.

Garrison was Florida Atlantic’s offensive line coach/run game coordinator last season, helping FAU rush for 241.8 yards per contest, 14th best in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) while averaging 5.13 yards per carry (25th) and allowing only 14 sacks in 12 games, an average of 1.17 a contest that was tied for 15th in the FBS.

Prior to his stop at FAU, Garrison was the run game coordinator and offensive line coach at UNLV for three years after four seasons at Nebraska, the last two coaching offensive line.

Garrison was a two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection at center for Nebraska (2001-02) and was the starter in the BCS National Championship Game in 2001.

Garrison will join Kurt Roper as newcomers on the offensive staff. Roper replaced quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz, who became the head coach at Appalachian State. Ledford left to take the offensive coordinator position at Louisville.

Running backs coach Des Kitchings and receivers coach George McDonald were promoted to take over as co-offensive coordinator.

Drinkwitz appears set to hire NC State safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Ted Roof as Appalachian State’s new defensive coordinator after Monday’s Gator Bowl against Texas A&M in Jacksonville, Fla.