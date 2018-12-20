Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 20

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Post-signing day tidbits

• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 78-71 win over No. 7 Auburn

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State poised to get ranked in top 25

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 78, No. 7 Auburn 71

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Johnson, Daniels help NC State stun No. 7 Auburn, 78-71

• The Wolfpacker — Box score: NC State 78, No. 7 Auburn 71

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren ready to welcome large group of early enrollees

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State coach Dave Doeren at National Signing Day

• The Wolfpacker — National Signing Day podcast

• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State, Duke, UNC, ECU football recruiting went on signing day

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State passes its biggest test yet, a top-25 caliber win for an imminently top-25 team

• Raleigh News & Observer — Markell Johnson helps NC State knock off No. 7 Auburn

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State Keatts on Markell Johnson: ‘I think he has a chance to be one of the best guards in the country’

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts on victory over No. 7 Auburn: ‘It was a great program win’

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Auburn

• Durham Herald-Sun — How NC State, Dave Doeren turned NFL draft success into Signing Day success

• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: N.C. State wins in a wild and historic game on a hot December night

• Greensboro News-Record — Markell Johnson growing up, becoming a leader one year after suspension

• Greensboro News-Record — Northwest Guilford, Greensboro Day to play in Scholastic Classic at Coliseum Fieldhouse

• Fayetteville Observer — Rodd Baxley: Johnson helps Wolfpack ace Auburn test

• Fayetteville Observer — UNC’s Brown scores big battle, but N.C. State and Doeren win recruiting war

• Fayetteville Observer — Meet N.C. State’s 2019 early signing class

• Fayetteville Observer — Seven with region ties sign with FBS programs

• Technician — Signing day continues success of Wolfpack football

• Technician — Johnson's big night leads Wolfpack over No. 7 Auburn

• Technician — Wolfpack football fills key positions with stellar recruiting class

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Defeats No. 7 Auburn, 78-71

• GoPack.com — #Pack19 Signing Day Central

• GoPack.com — David Loera Named to TDS Best XI Third Team

• GoPack.com — #10 Wolfpack Visits Chattanooga Friday Evening

