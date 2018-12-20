The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 20
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Post-signing day tidbits
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 78-71 win over No. 7 Auburn
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State poised to get ranked in top 25
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 78, No. 7 Auburn 71
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Johnson, Daniels help NC State stun No. 7 Auburn, 78-71
• The Wolfpacker — Box score: NC State 78, No. 7 Auburn 71
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren ready to welcome large group of early enrollees
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State coach Dave Doeren at National Signing Day
• The Wolfpacker — National Signing Day podcast
• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State, Duke, UNC, ECU football recruiting went on signing day
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State passes its biggest test yet, a top-25 caliber win for an imminently top-25 team
• Raleigh News & Observer — Markell Johnson helps NC State knock off No. 7 Auburn
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State Keatts on Markell Johnson: ‘I think he has a chance to be one of the best guards in the country’
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts on victory over No. 7 Auburn: ‘It was a great program win’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Auburn
• Durham Herald-Sun — How NC State, Dave Doeren turned NFL draft success into Signing Day success
• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: N.C. State wins in a wild and historic game on a hot December night
• Greensboro News-Record — Markell Johnson growing up, becoming a leader one year after suspension
• Greensboro News-Record — Northwest Guilford, Greensboro Day to play in Scholastic Classic at Coliseum Fieldhouse
• Fayetteville Observer — Rodd Baxley: Johnson helps Wolfpack ace Auburn test
• Fayetteville Observer — UNC’s Brown scores big battle, but N.C. State and Doeren win recruiting war
• Fayetteville Observer — Meet N.C. State’s 2019 early signing class
• Fayetteville Observer — Seven with region ties sign with FBS programs
• Technician — Signing day continues success of Wolfpack football
• Technician — Johnson's big night leads Wolfpack over No. 7 Auburn
• Technician — Wolfpack football fills key positions with stellar recruiting class
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Defeats No. 7 Auburn, 78-71
• GoPack.com — #Pack19 Signing Day Central
• GoPack.com — David Loera Named to TDS Best XI Third Team
• GoPack.com — #10 Wolfpack Visits Chattanooga Friday Evening
Tweets of the day
#WPN You make a difference!— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 20, 2018
Thank you for your support last night and let's do it again Saturday.
Tickets: https://t.co/NPQ3OlE2Wo pic.twitter.com/npEhi4utCq
Maybe this will get NC State ranked? Hard to tell.— Joe Ho Ho Hovies (@joeovies) December 20, 2018
Keep Grinding boy ya life can change in one year!— Torin Dorn (@TorinDorn2) December 20, 2018
Videos of the day
