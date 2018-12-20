Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-20 08:33:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Postgame reflections

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
TheWolfpacker.com
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

The Wolfpacker’s Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal discuss NC State’s 78-71 win over No. 7-ranked Auburn on Wednesday at PNC Arena.

Click below to watch the video:

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}