Johnson made the first of what would be three consecutive three-pointers in his own personal 10-2 run, with one of his baskets being part of a 4-point play. That put NC State up 57-49 with 7:56 left and the Pack never looked back after that.

The game was tied 47-47 after Auburn junior guard J’Von McCormich, who averaged 2.4 points per game coming into Wednesday but scored 14 against the Wolfpack, drove for a basket with 10:19 left in the game. That is when it became the junior guard Markell Johnson show.

Quick hits and notes from NC State’s potentially important 78-71 win over No. 7 Auburn in front of 17,793 fans at PNC Arena Wednesday evening.

Highlight of the game



Johnson’s last three-pointer was a straight heat check. After sophomore guard Braxton Beverly stole a pass, he tossed it ahead to Johnson. Johnson pulled up from the right wing a foot behind the line with a hand in his face to nail the three.

Player of the game

Johnson did more than score 10 straight points, he also finished with a career-high 27 on 8-of-15 shooting from the field, including 5 of 8 on threes. His five made three-pointers were also a new personal best. On the season, Johnson is shooting 24 of 46 from long range, or 52.2 percent. Only Virginia Tech’s Ty Outlaw, who is shooting 53.2 percent, has made threes at a better rate in the ACC (minimum 2.0 per game).

Overall from the floor, Johnson is 55 of 92, or 59.8 percent, which is third in the ACC and best among guards among players with at least five made field goals per game.

Johnson’s previous career-high in scoring had been 21 points, which he set in NC State’s lone loss this year at Wisconsin. Johnson also had four assists and just three steals in 33 minutes with only one turnover.

The good

Start with beating the No. 7 team in the country. The last time NC State beat a non-conference top-10 opponent at home since Jim Valvano’s 1986 squad topped No. 8 Kentucky on Feb. 2, 1986. It was the largest such win since beating No. 5 Providence by 14 (92-78) in the 1974 NCAA Tournament en route to a national title.

In terms of actual basketball play, NC State forced Auburn into 25 turnovers, its most since at least 2010, and held the Tigers to just 4-of-23 shooting on threes. The Tigers backcourt combo of junior Jared Harper and senior Bryce Brown had been averaging a combined 32.9 points per game but were held collectively to 14 points on 6-of-22 shooting, including only 1 of 9 on threes.

NC State also shot 52.8 percent from the field and made 10 of 22 three pointers, or 45.5 percent. It is just the second time this year an Auburn opponent shot better than 50.0 percent against them (Washington shot 55.6 percent in an 88-66 Auburn victory).

The bad

NC State had 22 turnovers themselves. Auburn has an ability to turn teams over, it is the sixth time a Tigers opponent turned it over at least 22 times in a game this season.

The free throw shooting had nothing to do with Auburn however, and the Pack made just 12 of 23 at the line, or just 52.2 percent. NC State entered Wednesday 12th out of 15 teams in the ACC in free throw shooting.

The balance

NC State did not get its normal game from fifth-year senior wing Torin Dorn, who was held to just six points in 27 minutes, 10 points below his team-high average of 16.0 going into the contest. Second-leading scorer C.J. Bryce, a redshirt junior wing, played only 12 minutes and was held to a single point.

Yet the depth of the team continues to be apparent. Redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels scored all 15 of his points in the second half, and sophomore guard Braxton Beverly added 15 points, with 14 of them coming in the first half.

Spotted at the game

Members of the football team that were part of the Toys for Tots shopping spree this past week participated in a halftime ceremony in which a group of children were given new bikes to help make their holidays a little better.