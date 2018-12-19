Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

NC State junior point guard Markell Johnson poured in a game-high 27 points to lead the Wolfpack to a 78-71 victory over No. 7-ranked Auburn on Wednesday, giving the program a much-needed signature victory.

NC State was able to make up for its disappointing 79-75 loss against current No. 16-ranked Wisconsin on Nov. 27, where the Wolfpack out-played the Badgers for the majority of the game. The combination of defeating Auburn, 7-2 Vanderbilt and 5-5 Penn State could be enough for 10-1 NC State to get ranked when The Associated Press top 25 poll is announced Monday.

“Definitely [a statement] and we were just at Wisconsin and let it slip away,” said Johnson, who had 19 second-half points. “If we had gotten that one and this one, it would have built our character up a lot.”

The last time NC State was ranked going into a men’s basketball game was against Miami on Feb. 2, 2013. The Wolfpack were No. 19 in the country at the time, but lost in the last second on a Reggie Johnson tip-in at the buzzer.

NC State still plays 4-8 South Carolina-Upstate at 12 p.m. Saturday, but the Wolfpack players are looking forward to see a number next to schools name if a victory occurs.

Keatts’ claims he doesn’t worry if the Wolfpack are ranked during the regular season.

“You sure we are going to get national exposure?” Keatts half-joked. “I don’t that yet. I think we’ll be fine. We are going to stay in the moment.

“I am going to take their phones away, so they can’t pull up Twitter or Instagram, and some of you guys that use Facebook. If it happens, it happens [getting ranked].”

Keatts said before and reiterated after the game that Auburn has Elite Eight or Final Four talent, and if the Tigers bounce back and have a strong SEC slate, that will only help out NC State.

“I thought we fought for 40 minutes and that is what I asked them to do,” Keatts said. “It was a great program win for us, and we want to continue to build on this.

“I love my team and I’ve said it all along. I think we have a very good team.”