TheWolfpacker.com

Wednesday is the celebration of all things football recruiting and NC State has signed 19 players and currently have a recruiting class ranked No. 24 overall in the country by Rivals.com.

Among the topics discussed:

• The infusion of talent at the quarterback position.

• The latest with Rivals.com four-star running back Jamious Griffin from Rome (Ga.) High.

• Which signees could end up being great surprises in the class.

• What to expect moving forward to the second signing day period in February and a peek ahead to the class of 2020.

• Some thoughts on NC State men's basketball hosting Auburn at 7 p.m. tonight.

