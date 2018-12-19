TheWolfpacker.com

National Signing Day podcast
Wednesday is the celebration of all things football recruiting and NC State has signed 19 players and currently have a recruiting class ranked No. 24 overall in the country by Rivals.com.
Among the topics discussed:
• The infusion of talent at the quarterback position.
• The latest with Rivals.com four-star running back Jamious Griffin from Rome (Ga.) High.
• Which signees could end up being great surprises in the class.
• What to expect moving forward to the second signing day period in February and a peek ahead to the class of 2020.
• Some thoughts on NC State men's basketball hosting Auburn at 7 p.m. tonight.
