 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 18
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-18 09:21:40 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 18

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Dec. 18.


NC State Wolfpack basketball
A shorthanded Wolfpack lost at Saint Louis. (Ethan Hyman/News& Observer)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State runs out of gas, loses 80-69 at Saint Louis

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s loss at Saint Louis

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Saint Louis loss

• The Wolfpacker — Final stats: St. Louis 80, NC State 69

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Saint Louis

• The Wolfpacker — NC State coaches scout individual from the 2021 class

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: Football signing day 2020

• Raleigh News & Observer — With the odds stacked against it, what did Kevin Keatts learn about his NC State team?

• Raleigh News & Observer — Nine players are not enough for NC State basketball as it drops road game at St. Louis

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State’s Manny Bates shows Kevin Keatts something new in Wolfpack’s loss to Saint Louis

• Fayetteville Observer — With most Class of 2021 top football recruits signed, here’s a look at the next group of prospects

• Winston-Salem Journal — No. 4 NC State women beat Wake Forest 79-65 with fast start

• Technician — Pack men’s basketball falls to Saint Louis 80-69 for first loss

• Technician — No. 4 Wolfpack dominates Demon Deacons in first quarter, wins seventh straight

• Technician — Women’s basketball schedules Miami for home game on Dec. 20

• GoPack.com — Fourth ranked Wolfpack cruises past Wake Forest to move to 7-0

• GoPack.com — Saint Louis surges late to knock off Wolfpack

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

