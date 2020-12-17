Quick hits and notes from NC State basketball’s 80-69 loss at St. Louis on Thursday evening at Chaifetz Arena..

In hindsight, it's easy to pick out the moment when it was clear that the Wolfpack was in trouble. It had just given up the led it had clung to most of the game and was trailing 60-58 with the possession when freshman guard Shakeel Moore took what was probably an ill-advised three-pointer with 6:48 left. About 15 seconds later on the other end of the floor, Saint Louis junior guard Demarius Jacobs made a three-pointer. From that point forward, the fresher Billikens began to run past a clearly fatigued Wolfpack squad.

It came in defeat, but the continued improvement from redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates is something to behold. Bates had his best game in a Wolfpack uniform. He made 8 of 15 shots from the field and 4 of 6 free throws for a career-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds and a career-high eight blocks. His previous personal-best in scoring was 13 points last season against Pittsburgh and for rejections was seven as a rookie vs. Detroit Mercy. He had never made more than five shots or attempted more than nine in a game before. It was also the most free throws he's made in a contest. Bates now just needs one more block shot to reach 100 for his career.

An early season positive trend

Seeing how this was NC State's first true test of the season, it was interesting to see how some trends in lopsided wins over Charleston Southern, North Florida and UMass Lowell would hold up. One that held up great: turnovers.

Turnover Trend Opponent Opponent Turnovers NC State Turnovers Pack Win in Points off TOs Charleston Southern 32 13 40-13 North Florida 19 6 24-4 UMass Lowell 19 10 20-9 Saint Louis 21 8 18-3

An early season negative trend

On the flip side, after four games it's becoming clear NC State has to get a lot better on the boards, and quickly.

Pack Rebounding Opponent Pack Boards (Offensive) Opponent Boards (Offensive) Rebounding Margin Second chance points difference Charleston Southern 30 (10) 32 (7) -2 +7 (11-4) North Florida 32 (11) 34 (15) -2 - (12-12) UMass Lowell 38 (12) 35 (11) +3 -1 (12-11) Saint Louis 26 (6) 53 (15) -27 -8 (14-6)

What was missing Thursday

The five players who did not make the trip, presumably for COVID-19 related reasons, included three scholarship players: freshman center Ebenezer Dowuona, fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk and freshman guard Cam Hayes. Funderburk is obviously the most established of the three. Although he was off to a slower-than-anticipated start the first three games of the season, he still boasts career averages of 10.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Wolfpack. Hayes was off to a strong beginning in his rookie campaign, averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while turning the ball over just two times.

Scoring Between Official Timeouts

Here we keep track of the scoring between each official timeout to help give an idea of the game flow: First half 20:00-15:22: NC State 6, Saint Louis 4 15:22-11:56: Saint Louis 4, NC State 3 11:56-8:04: NC State 10, Saint Louis 2 8:04-3:52: Saint Louis 9, NC State 6 3:52-Halftime: NC State 10, Saint Louis 10 Second half 20:00-14:47: Saint Louis 15, NC State 11 14:47-11:58: NC State 7, Saint Louis 3 11:58-7:42: Saint Louis 10, NC State 5 7:42-3:54: Saint Louis 12, NC State 2 3:54-Final: Saint Louis 11, NC State 9

Plus/Minus

Here is the plus/minus for each player (the difference between points scored while they were on the floor) on NCSU. • Moore +8 (13 minutes played) • Freshman forward Jaylon Gibson -2 (1) • Junior forward Jericole Hellems -4 (35) • Redshirt freshman wing Dereon Seabron -6 (10) • Bates -9 (37) • Redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen -12 (34) • Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels -15 (36) • Senior guard Braxton Beverly -15 (34)

Game Scores

Using Hollinger’s measure of productivity, players are graded 1-40 with 10 being average for an NBA player. Bates – 17.8 Beverly – 10.3 Daniels – 7.9 Moore – 7.2 Allen – 5.1 Hellems – 2.7 Seabron – 0.1 Gibson – 0.0

What The Loss Means

Saint Louis is now 2-0 against the Wolfpack, both meetings held away from the Pack's home. Each time, the Billikens rallied from double-digits down to win. It erased what was at one point a 10-point lead with a minute left in the first half Thursday. In the 2014 NCAA Tournament, the Wolfpack blew a 16-point second-half lead. This game was televised on RSN. Throughout the year we will keep track of the Pack's record on the different channels. - ACC Network: 1-0 • ESPNU: 1-0 - RSN: 1-1 We will also track NC State’s records by month: - November: 2-0 • December: 1-1

