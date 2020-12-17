Wolfpacker Podcast: Football Signing Day 2020
Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-Overview of the 2021 class and this year's national signing day.
-A position-by-position breakdown of the 2020 class.
-What to make of the Wolfpack's 2021 class.
-AND much more!
