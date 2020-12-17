WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Saint Louis loss
NC State Wolfpack basketball dropped to 3-1 this season with an 80-69 road loss to Saint Louis Thursday night.
The Pack played for the first time in two weeks after two confirmed positive cases within its "traveling party" led to multiple cancellations and postponements in the non-conference schedule.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates and senior guard Braxton Beverly all answered questions from media members following the loss.
Watch what Keatts, Bates and Beverly had to say after the game:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates
Senior guard Braxton Beverly
