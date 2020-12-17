NC State Wolfpack football signed 18 of its 2021 high school commits and one additional transfer on early national signing day Wednesday. Pack head coach Dave Doeren and the assistant coaches held a press conference Wednesday evening to discuss the class and the individual players within it. Here is what the NC State coaching staff had to say about several individuals within the 2021 class:

Wide receiver Micah Crowell is the lone four-star signee in the 2021 NC State football class according to Rivals. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Three-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin

Doeren on McLaughlin: “You know, I've seen Aaron for a long time. He was at different high school prior to being where he's at Denmark. “First thing you notice is his size, his arm strength. Came to one of our camps early in his high school career and ran really well, ran in the 4.6s. So he's very gifted from an athletic standpoint. “When he transferred to Denmark, he came up and visited and I asked him about it. Because Buford was such a kind of a powerhouse program down there. “He looked at it as an opportunity to go somewhere, and it wasn't about the name, it was about him helping build a program. That was important to him, and that stood out to me. You don't hear that a lot from kids his age. "And then, when coach [MIke] Palmieri got a chance to coach, from Mallard Creek, went down there and became the head coach this year, I've got a history with him. “He had great things to say about Aaron, and Aaron, great things to say about Mike. It just seemed like a great fit for our program, and obviously, I know coach [Tim] Beck is excited. Coach [Kurt] Roper knew a lot about him prior to that, and I've been recruiting him on and off, I guess you could say since he was in ninth grade. “So we know quite a bit about Aaron. We're grateful that he opened his recruiting back up and came to his senses to join the Wolfpack, so excited to have him with us.” Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck on McLaughlin: "We're starting to fill the cupboard, that's for sure. Getting a lot of, not only great players but great young men. That's one thing Dave talked a lot about with Aaron. Not only is he a big guy that can run with a strong arm, he's a very competitive, smart guy. He's just a great person. "He's going to come in here and push the guys, which is good. You love competition. Everybody knows that every day when they come to work, come to the office, they got to put their best foot forward. "The cream is going to rise to the top, so I'm excited to see the competition and see the guys compete."

Four-star wide receiver Micah Crowell

Doeren on Crowell: "He's a very versatile guy on offense. He's a really good receiver. He's big, so he can do a lot of different things at that position. “I think he's also a good runner with the ball. You see him carrying the ball a lot if you watch his highlights on jets and out of the backfield so there's a lot of versatility there with him, and with his size it allows you to be creative and do some different things with him around the box, too “So. that's definitely where he's going to play.” Wide receivers coach George McDonald on Crowell: "In the past, since I've been here, we try to get big physical guys can match up on the edge which they've done a good job. The last couple of years with Coach [Billy] Glasscock's help, we've really been trying to just get more guys with speed who can do a little bit more after the catch. I think all these guys have that trait. "With Crowell, I think coach hit on it, he does a really, really good job of creating plays in space and creating plays after he's gotten the ball in his hands."

Three-star defensive end Zyun Reeves

Doeren on Reeves: “I was at the state championship game a year ago. They were playing Cardinal Gibbons, my son was on that team. So I was watching the game, and this kid just kept making plays. I'm looking at the roster and I'm like, ‘Who is this guy?’ Because I had a list of players to watch in the game from our recruiting staff. “He made a bunch of plays, and so as the game went on I'm texting Billy [Glasscock] and staff, ‘Who is this guy, number whatever he was at the time?' He's making plays and sacking the quarterback. He looks gigantic. They had him listed at 6-7, or 6-6, whatever it was. “And then we got the background, that this was his first year playing football. I'm like, ‘We got to get some details on this kid because he's really athletic, he's long, he plays hard. He's got a great upside.’ And so as we got to know him and learn the story, just a guy that was on the basketball court that a good recruiter at the high school figured out that they need somebody on defensive line over there at East Forsyth. “We were able to get in on him early and coach [Charley] Wiles did a nice job getting him to understand what it takes to play that position. He wanted to be with coaches that could develop him. I think between Thunder [Dantonio Burnette and weight room and his staff and coach Wiles with what he's done with defensive linemen this was the right fit for him.” Defensive line coach Charley Wiles on Reeves: "Unlimited potential. A guy who I watched come out for his first spring football practice out at East Forsyth and watched him. "Then the growth that he had, not only from a production standpoint but really learning the game. Coach [Todd] Willert I know does a tremendous job. They coach them. So obviously, I think he has a football IQ. "You got a really nice package. A kid that can be a giant, too. He's long, he's 250 pounds right now and easily could be a 280-pound kid here in a year or two. The unlimited potential is what excites me the most. He's raw, and then been able to develop a kid like that and there's no telling what he can turn into, so very excited. "Anytime in recruiting you go watch a kid play or run the hardwood and play basketball, it shows the athleticism or lack thereof. ... Now, I've never seen him play basketball but obviously, he was a very important piece of their basketball program because he's so big and long. "The guys that I've always recruited that play basketball, it really stands out how athletic they are or how not. You see a lot of guys translate from basketball to football."

Fairmont State offensive line transfer Chandler Zavala

6-5, 325-pound offensive lineman Chandler Zavala was a two-time all-conference selection at Fairmont State.

Doeren on Zavala: "Very physical, very aggressive, he's a finisher. Obviously, a decorated player at the school he's at. His mom actually works at NC State, so he's a young man that wanted to be here and had family ties to the university. We were looking for an experienced guy that wants to compete at a high level, is going to come in with a chip on his shoulder and he has all the tools." Offensive line coach John Garrison on Zavala: "I'm really excited about him coming in. I think the biggest thing is he wanted the opportunity to prove himself at the next level. "He's one of those guys when you look at him right now, he's 6-5, 320 pounds. If you look at a full-length body shot of him, he doesn't look that. He holds the weight really well. "He's a guy that loves to train, loves to compete and is very serious about this opportunity. I think it was a great fit. "Obviously, having his mom here was a big part of that. I'm really excited about what he's going to bring. A guy that's a veteran player that was an all-conference player at that level, but a guy that's played a lot of football. "He's going to be able to come in and have an immediate impact for us."

Three-star defensive end Travali Price

Wiles on Price: "An explosive kid. He can play all three downs for you. He's played a lot of football in high school and was a really a tremendous player as a 10th grader, too. Obviously, he missed his senior season but has played a lot of ball and has really worked hard to get bigger, stronger, faster and more explosive. "You've seen his numbers. I think it was 22, TFLs, 11 sacks, so the kid has some playmaking ability. I'm very, very excited about him."

Three-star linebackers Jordan Poole and Caden Fordham

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson on Poole and Fordham: "I think that both of those kids fit our scheme really well. They're very athletic. Both of those guys are converted safeties, played a lot on offense, do a lot of different things on the field. "Caden has played wildcat quarterback. Jordan's played some tailback. Those guys got great ball skills. Just great football sense and savvy. They're very athletic. "We did a lot of Zooming, watching film, just talking to them, talking about the scheme, we've had them in camp. I think that they realized what they were stepping into and then being able to show them some guys in the past that had success in the scheme, they're really excited about. "I'm really looking forward to both of those guys, they're both mid-year. I'm looking for those guys to get a lot of reps in the spring. They're going to both have great careers here."

Three-star wide receivers Julian Gray and Jakolbe Baldwin