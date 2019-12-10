The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 10
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State signee Camren Hayes growing as leader
• The Wolfpacker — NC State athletics responds to NCAA notice of allegations
• The Wolfpacker — Two NC State defensive backs enter transfer portal
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: WR Chris Scott
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 14
• The Wolfpacker — Speedy receiver Chris Scott makes his commitment to NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State responds to its NCAA Notice of Allegations
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football goes shopping for Toys for Tots
• Raleigh News & Observer — South Carolina QB Jake Bentley picks his next college destination
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Enters National Top 10 in AP Poll
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Legend Holt to be Honored at 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner
• GoPack.com — David Loera Earns First Team All-South Region Recognition
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Completes Competition at Winter Airgun Championships
• Technician — David Loera makes jump to MLS, signs with Orlando City SC
• Technician — NC State responds to Notice of Allegations from NCAA
• Technician — Four athletes represent NC State at winter airgun championships
• Technician — Galarneau, Rocens showcase best of men’s tennis in Tallahassee
Tweets of the day
#WPN I wanted to share an important update on our NCAA process... pic.twitter.com/fK8YnSAPqw— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) December 10, 2019
Congrats to both @TheViJones and @jgunter94 on a great season! Looking forward to seeing both of them in action next year! pic.twitter.com/LXm9oA5Hr1— Gavin Locklear (@CoachGLocklear) December 9, 2019
Official Visit ✅ Thankful for the Pack Family 🙏🏾 #GoPack #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/DFzLY5H7Zh— Devan Boykin (@thedevanboykin) December 10, 2019
NC State checking in at No. 5:https://t.co/I3QnGPwjdR— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 9, 2019
COLLEGE STUDENTS! Need a break from studying for exams? Come to Amedeo’s today after 4pm for COLLEGE NIGHT. Show your student ID & get 50% off your entree. #NCState #MeredithCollege pic.twitter.com/IIhXSD5dgM— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) December 10, 2019
