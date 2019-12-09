It was quite a rise for the one-time Eastern Kentucky commit who opened up his recruitment in the fall. In addition to NC State, Scott had added an offer from Vanderbilt during a big senior season.

The quest to add more speed into the receiving corps for NC State football picked up another boost Monday morning when receiver Chris Scott from Dacula (Ga.) High announced his verbal commitment to the Wolfpack.

“When I decommitted from Eastern Kentucky, I didn’t think I was going to pick up any Power Five offers, but I always knew deep in my heart that I was capable to play Power Five football,” Scott said. “I just kept grinding, kept going after it with a lot of guidance from my coaches and family, and next thing you know — NC State.”



This weekend, the 6-foot, 160-pounder was hosted by Wolfpack redshirt freshman receiver Devin Carter on his official visit. He noted that observing Carter’s interaction with his teammates helped sell him on NC State.

“I loved the environment,” Scott said. “It felt just like home. It was family there. When I spent time with the players — Devin and his friends — they had a bond that me and my best friends have. It’s exactly the same. I know that’s the type of bond I want. The players, they were funny and all that. It was everything that I wanted.”

He added that the coaches made it a point to tell him and the other receivers visiting — four-star Porter Rooks from Myers Park High in Charlotte and three-star Jalen Coit from Cheraw (S.C.) High — how they would fit on the offense. NC State wants to use Scott’s speed on the perimeter as an outside receiver.

“Overall the weekend was great,” Scott said. “I got to do a lot of things, spend time with the coaches and players. When I spent time with the coaches, they were able to tell the recruits — me, Porter and Jalen — how they fit into the offense and what they were lacking last year and how we could pick up the pace and be leaders on the team and come ready to play.”

Scott caught 33 passes for 606 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior, and followed that up with 31 catches for 832 yards this past season. He’s known for his speed. As a junior, Scott had personal best times of 10.79 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.83 seconds in the 200-meter run. He finished sixth in the 6A state finals in the former and fifth in the latter.

Scott though added he is explosive as well.

“I’m a great jumper, believe it or not,” Scott said. “I know I am 6-foot, but I’m a great jumper. A lot of people don’t know that until they see me go up for the ball.”

Scott is NC State’s 18th verbal commitment in the 2020 class.