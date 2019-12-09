A pair of players in the NC State football secondary who started games last season have entered the transfer portal.

Redshirt freshman Malik Dunlap and sophomore De'Von Graves, according to sources, have submitted their names. Graves had 23, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry last year, splitting time at safety the first half of the season before moving to corner the latter half due to injuries.

The former four-star recruit from Appomattox (Va.) High still has a redshirt year available to him.

Dunlap was pressed into duty because of injuries at corner and had a team-high eight pass breakups to go with 20 tackles, including 1.5 for loss.