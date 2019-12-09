Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did during week 13 of the NFL season: C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury started and played every snap at center, as he has done in every game this season, for the 9-4 Vikings in its 20-7 home win over the Detroit Lions ... Bradbury caught his first career pass, losing four yards ... Minnesota ran 120 yards and 3.1 yards per carry and allowed one sack with two hits on the quarterback.

Terrible decision here by Kirk Cousins, but nice catch by Garrett Bradbury. The first of his young career.#Vikings punt pic.twitter.com/tsuwTc9bXI — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) December 8, 2019

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Brissett completed 19 of 36 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns and ran four times for 26 yards in the 6-7 Colts' 38-35 road loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... Had a QB rating of 93.6 ... Through 12 contests (missed one game with an injury), Brissett has connected on 228 of 361 passes (63.2 percent) for 2,496 yards with 18 scores and six interceptions … Also has 48 rushing attempts for 167 yards and three touchdowns ... Is tied for 15th in the NFL in scoring passes, and among QBs who have attempted at least 200 passes he is 18th in completion percentage and is 14th in passer rating (93.2).



Jacoby Brissett throws a 💣 to Marcus Johnson for 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Du4U4hPkRt — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 8, 2019

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: He got the start at safety in the 6-7 Browns’ 27-19 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals ... Burris had three tackles (two solo) and a quarterback hurry while he played 23 of 75 defensive snaps and eight more plays on special teams ... Has played in 11 games overall with eight starts, and has 24 tackles (20 solo), two interceptions, two pass breakups, a sack, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and two quarterback hurries. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve due to a torn ACL ... The Broncos topped the Houston Texans 38-24 on the road to improve to 5-8 … Had 21 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass broken up in four starts before the injury. P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Had five punts for an average of 44.2 yards and net average of 40.2 yards for the 6-7 Raiders, who lost 42-21 at home to the Tennessee Titans … Landed four punts inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 55 ... Through 13 games, he has punted 55 times for an average of 46.0 yards and a net of 39.0 yards ... His punting average is 12th best in the NFL ... Has landed 25 punts inside the 20, which is seventh in the league. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play in the 1-12 Bengals' loss at Cleveland ... In three games, all starts, Finley has completed 41 of 87 passes (47.1 percent) for 474 yards and two scores with two picks, plus he has rushed 10 times for 77 yards ... He has a passer rating of 62.1. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: Glennon was not active in the Raiders' loss to the Tennessee Titans … On the year, he is 6-of-10 passing for 56 yards with a touchdown for the 6-6 Raiders.

#Raiders have a new No. 2 quarterback. DeShone Kizer. Mike Glennon down to No. 3. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 5, 2019

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Reserve caught one of four passes thrown his way for 30 yards in the 3-10 Redskins' 20-15 road loss at the Green Bay Packers … He played 55 out of 65 snaps on offense and added 10 more on special teams ... For the season, he has 20 receptions for 252 yards in 13 games, including six starts.

K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Made all three of his field goal attempts (distances of 36, 47 and 48 yards) in 9-4 Buffalo's 24-17 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens ... On the season, he is 18 of 24 on field goals (long of 51 yards) and 26 of 28 on extra points ... He is tied for 17th in the NFL in made FGs. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: The Giants are at the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football ... On the season, he has started five of 12 contests and made 28 tackles. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: The reserve running back ran four times for one yard and caught four of five passes thrown his way for 24 yards .. Hines added two punt returns for 34 yards and a special teams tackle, but he also lost a fumble … Hines was in for 35 of 63 offensive snaps and nine special teams plays ... For the season, he has rushed 42 times for 151 yards and two scores, and he has caught 38 passes for 294 yards ... He's returned four punts for an 66 yards, an average of 16.5 yards which is tops in the NFL.

Nyheim Hines proving to be a solid punt returner. Which was expected when he was drafted last year...just took a while to get to the point. — Greg Rakestraw (@gregrakestraw) December 8, 2019

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: He started and had a solo tackle in the 5-8 Chargers’ 45-10 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars ... Jones played 51 of 66 defensive snaps and added four plays on special teams … Jones has started all nine games he played, missing four with an injury, and has 25 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Dallas Cowboys: Played 10 snaps on special teams in the 6-7 Cowboys' 31-24 loss at the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football... He has one tackle on defense and one on special teams in four games played. OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: The 7-6 Bears topped visiting Dallas … Larsen played five special teams snaps ... He has played in nine games and started once. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Reserve and caught one of three passes thrown his way for 35 yards in the 10-3 Patriots' 23-16 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs ... Played 38 snaps out of 67 on offense ... Has 23 receptions for 334 yards in 12 games this season, with one start.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt started and had a team-high eight tackles (six solo) in the 1-12 Bengals loss … He played 40 of 56 defensive snaps, plus two plays on special teams ... In 13 games, which includes six starts, Pratt has 49 tackles (31 solo). OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Reserve played 12 out of 66 snaps in the 4-9 Jaguars’ 45-10 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers … Has started twice and appeared in 12 games this year. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers improved to 5-8 after Rivers went 16-of-22 passing for 314 yards and three touchdowns for a rating of 154.4 … Also ran once for no gain … Rivers, who has made 221 consecutive starts in the NFL, through 13 games this year has completed 304 of 467 passes (65.1 percent) for 3,748 yards with 20 scores and 15 picks, and rushed 11 times for 24 yards ... His passer rating is 90.7 ... He is third in the NFL in passing yards, tied for 11th in touchdown throws and 12th in completion percentage (among QBs with at least 200 pass attempts).

Happy birthday @Chargers Quarterback Philip Rivers 🎉



◾ 391 Touchdowns

◾ 58,090 Pass Yards

◾ 8x Pro Bowl



A real gent in the game! pic.twitter.com/7Pel9BPVxB — NFL UK (@NFLUK) December 8, 2019

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: He started and ran seven times for 16 yards, and caught both passes thrown his way for 18 in the 8-5 Steelers 23-17 win at the Arizona Cardinals … He played in 28 of the 60 offensive snaps and 12 more plays on special teams … For the season, he has 61 rushes for 169 yards and a score, plus 41 receptions for 252 yards and another touchdown in 11 games, which included four starts ... Also has completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards with an interception. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: On injured reserve for the 49ers, but is eligible to return at any point now … The 49ers won at the New Orleans Saints, 48-45, to improve to 11-2.

The #49ers are opening the practice window for DL Kentavius Street this week, per sources. He can be activated from injured reserve at any point, and the team has an open roster spot after releasing K Chase McLaughlin earlier today. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) December 4, 2019