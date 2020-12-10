The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 10
• The Wolfpacker — Individual report cards: NC State men’s basketball veterans
• The Wolfpacker — Final grades report: NC State vs. Georgia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Bowl projections: NC State Wolfpack football
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack men’s basketball pauses activities
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football commitments in action update
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts says ‘if we get 15 to 18 games in, I think we’re all blessed.’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Was 2020 Dave Doeren’s best coaching job at NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State men’s basketball pauses activities due to COVID-19
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State makes difficult, but ultimately necessary decision’ to pause men’s basketball activities
• Winston-Salem Journal — NC State stops activities in men’s basketball program because of COVID-19 tests
• Technician — Pack women’s basketball cruises past Elon, polishes game heading into ACC play
• Technician — NFL Pack Pros: Colts win again, Wilson looking to regain in MVP race
• Technician — NC State men’s basketball pauses activities, two positive tests in traveling party
• GoPack.com — Pack defeats Elon 76-47 to improve to 5-0
Saturday will mark NC State's fourth game this season to be canceled/postponed. https://t.co/tCG1dIpfrf— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) December 9, 2020
Got the job done. Onto ACC play 😤#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/TTIWf4UyGa— #4 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) December 10, 2020
Finished my high school career with 7,637 overall yards and 101 overall touchdowns. Please check out my senior season highlights, in Georgia’s highest and toughest classification. https://t.co/Yc8hq7VfyB— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) December 10, 2020
December 16th @2PM I’m going live. If you wanna see me sign pic.twitter.com/TzsPy26Tcz— Huncho ⁶ (@MarioLoveJr6) December 10, 2020
NC State has the longest current winning streak of an ACC basketball school at 5 games.— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) December 9, 2020
Jonas will announce his college decision tomorrow at 5:00 PM ET, he tells me. https://t.co/W5i23f7nPq— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) December 10, 2020
12/22 on @TheRokfin pic.twitter.com/7FAXQyAX5e— 🐺🔴⚫️ The Skip (@pat_popolizio) December 10, 2020
Good news for @PackFootball fans: We are now offering our officially licensed Nyheim Hines products in 🔴⚫️ color ways!— BreakingT (@BreakingT) December 9, 2020
🛒 @TheNyNy7 Collection: https://t.co/8BmLjT77k9 pic.twitter.com/GUSSXYsT44
It’s official! @CarterLindsay_ put ink to paper today to play baseball at NC State! We could not be more proud of him! #packseason #justgettingstarted @5toolplayer pic.twitter.com/qJWYYbc3Ci— ACR Baseball (@BASEBALLROCKET) December 9, 2020
Happy Birthday, @Trentonpennix !#family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/Ygvd3uTbeC— NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 10, 2020
