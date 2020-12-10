 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 10
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 10

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Dec. 10.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Individual report cards: NC State men’s basketball veterans

• The Wolfpacker — Final grades report: NC State vs. Georgia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — Bowl projections: NC State Wolfpack football

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack men’s basketball pauses activities

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football commitments in action update

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts says ‘if we get 15 to 18 games in, I think we’re all blessed.’

• Raleigh News & Observer — Was 2020 Dave Doeren’s best coaching job at NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State men’s basketball pauses activities due to COVID-19

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State makes difficult, but ultimately necessary decision’ to pause men’s basketball activities

• Winston-Salem Journal — NC State stops activities in men’s basketball program because of COVID-19 tests

• Technician — Pack women’s basketball cruises past Elon, polishes game heading into ACC play

• Technician — NFL Pack Pros: Colts win again, Wilson looking to regain in MVP race

• Technician — NC State men’s basketball pauses activities, two positive tests in traveling party

• GoPack.com — Pack defeats Elon 76-47 to improve to 5-0

• GoPack.com — NC State to pause basketball activities

