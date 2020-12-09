Bowl projections: NC State Wolfpack football
NC State Wolfpack football finished the 2020 regular season 8-3 overall and 7-3 in ACC play.
The Pack will now wait to find out its bowl game destination on Dec. 20 when the final College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings are released after the conclusion of the various conference championships. NC State was ranked No. 23 in the most recent CFP rankings, which were released Tuesday.
Here is where the national outlets currently believe the Wolfpack will end up once the bowl schedule is officially announced:
ESPN
Mark Schlabach:
Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)
Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs No. 20 Texas
Kyle Bonagura:
Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)
Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs No. 20 Texas
CBS Sports
Bowl Projection:
Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)
Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs No. 22 Oklahoma State
Bleacher Report
Bowl Projection:
Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)
Dec. 30 at Noon ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs Maryland
USA Today
Bowl Projection:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs Kentucky
Athlon Sports
Bowl Projection:
Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)
Dec. 30 at Noon ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs Maryland
The Athletic
Bowl Projection:
Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)
Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs No. 20 Texas
Stadium
Bowl Projection:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs Arkansas
Yahoo Sports
Bowl Projection:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs Ole Miss
Sporting News
Bowl Projection:
Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)
Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs TCU
Joe Giglio of WRALSportsFan
Couple of ACC bowl updates:— Joe Giglio (@giglio_OG) December 8, 2020
- There's a real chance Virginia decides not to play in a bowl game.
The concern there is the players could remain on campus only for the bowl to be canceled.
Plus, from their perspective, what better way to end a season than with a win over VT? pic.twitter.com/UMnAancnSj
