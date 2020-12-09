 Bowl projections: NC State Wolfpack football
Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football finished the 2020 regular season 8-3 overall and 7-3 in ACC play.

The Pack will now wait to find out its bowl game destination on Dec. 20 when the final College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings are released after the conclusion of the various conference championships. NC State was ranked No. 23 in the most recent CFP rankings, which were released Tuesday.

Here is where the national outlets currently believe the Wolfpack will end up once the bowl schedule is officially announced:

NC State Wolfpack football Dave Doeren
NC State head coach Dave Doeren's team finished the regular season with at least eight wins for the third time in four seasons. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

ESPN

NC State Wolfpack football Tim Beck
NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck was the O.C. at Texas from 2017-2019 before arriving in Raleigh this season. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Mark Schlabach:

Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)

Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs No. 20 Texas

Kyle Bonagura:

Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)

Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs No. 20 Texas

CBS Sports

Oklahoma State is 6-3 and ranked No. 22 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. (USA Today)

Bowl Projection:

Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)

Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs No. 22 Oklahoma State

Bleacher Report 

Maryland is 2-2 overall in the 2020 season as of Dec. 9. (AP Images)

Bowl Projection:

Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)

Dec. 30 at Noon ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs Maryland

USA Today 

Kentucky is 4-6 in the 2020 regular season as of Dec. 9. (Calvin Mattheis-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Bowl Projection:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs Kentucky

Athlon Sports

Maryland is 2-2 overall in the 2020 season as of Dec. 9. (Maryland Athletics)

Bowl Projection:

Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)

Dec. 30 at Noon ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs Maryland

The Athletic 

Texas is 6-3 in the 2020 regular season as of Dec. 9. (AP Photo)

Bowl Projection:

Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)

Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs No. 20 Texas

Stadium

Arkansas is 3-6 in the 2020 regular season as of Dec. 9. (Arkansas Athletics)

Bowl Projection:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs Arkansas

Yahoo Sports

Ole Miss is 4-4 in the 2020 regular season as of Dec. 9. (Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press)

Bowl Projection:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs Ole Miss

Sporting News 

TCU is 5-4 in the 2020 regular season as of Dec. 9. (USA Today)

Bowl Projection:

Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)

Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs TCU

Joe Giglio of WRALSportsFan

——

