Individual Report Cards: NC State men's basketball veterans
NC State Wolfpack men's basketball paused activities Tuesday after a second member of its traveling party tested positive for COVID-19.
The Pack has now had four games either canceled or postponed this season due to positive cases, including matchups with UConn and Michigan in the past week.
NC State is 3-0 through three contests thus far, including home wins over Charleston Southern and North Florida as well as a victory over UMass Lowell in Bubbleville.
While the program has yet to release when it is expecting to return to action, the Wolfpack has presented a small body of work to evaluate the look of this year's roster.
Here is a report card for each of the Wolfpack's veterans through three games:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news