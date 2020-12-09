Nothing is normal in 2020, and that extends to high school football. NC State currently has 19 football players committed, but the vast majority have not been playing this fall. That's because 11 of their pledges are in the state of North Carolina, which is hoping to play in the spring.

Another, three-star cornerback Nate Evans from Cox High in Virginia Beach, Va., is also not playing because his state is not in action.

Nevertheless, there are a lucky seven that have played so far. Here is an update of how their senior seasons are going thus far.