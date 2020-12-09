NC State Wolfpack men's basketball pauses activities
NC State Wolfpack men's basketball officially paused all team-related activities Wednesday according to a release from the program.
There are now two members of NC State's "traveling party" that have tested positive for COVID-19.
"This was a difficult, but ultimately necessary decision for our program," head coach Kevin Keatts said in a released statement. "The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff will always come first. After consulting with our medical team, we decided the appropriate measure was to pause all team activities effective immediately."
The Wolfpack's upcoming game against Florida Atlantic scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m. will not be played because of the pause. There has not yet been a determination on how the pause will impact games beyond Saturday.
Saturday's canceled home matchup now marks the Wolfpack's fourth game this season to be impacted by positive COVID-19 cases.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remain our unwavering priority," said NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. "We will continue to work with all appropriate parties and adhere to ACC, campus and local protocols to make the most responsible decisions moving forward."
NC State canceled its neutral-site game against UConn this past Saturday after one of the members of its traveling party tested positive for COVID-19.
The Wolfpack was supposed to play at Michigan for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge Wednesday night, but the game was officially postponed Monday due to the positive test within the NC State program. Michigan has since found a replacement game against Toledo, which maxes out the Wolverines' non-conference schedule, effectively making that matchup impossible to reschedule at this point.
The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story in the days to come.
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook