NC State Wolfpack men's basketball officially paused all team-related activities Wednesday according to a release from the program.

There are now two members of NC State's "traveling party" that have tested positive for COVID-19.

"This was a difficult, but ultimately necessary decision for our program," head coach Kevin Keatts said in a released statement. "The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff will always come first. After consulting with our medical team, we decided the appropriate measure was to pause all team activities effective immediately."

The Wolfpack's upcoming game against Florida Atlantic scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m. will not be played because of the pause. There has not yet been a determination on how the pause will impact games beyond Saturday.