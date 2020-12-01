The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 1
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Best and worst from NC State’s win over Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren and NC State prepare for unique senior day
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Georgia Tech game Monday press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State vs. Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Minor changes at cornerback
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Mike Glennon has impressive first start of 2020
• Technician — Front seven shines, secondary underperforms in Wolfpack’s defense grades
• Technician — Offense thrives for 36 points despite poor O-line performance
Tweets Of The Day
Cancer has taken too many incredible people away from us.— ESPN (@espn) December 1, 2020
This #GivingTuesday, join the fight coach Jim Valvano started with @TheVFoundation: https://t.co/bJnvDSbDuh pic.twitter.com/Y3AhuvDsar
You wanted the YP bowl projection.— Joe Giglio (@giglio_OG) November 30, 2020
Here's the first YP bowl projection of 2020 for @WRAL
(Sorry to crush the State/Maryland dream)https://t.co/o5krgLOOzt pic.twitter.com/CSgYxo5IEB
The Wolfpack's Payton Wilson named the ACC Linebacker of the Week after having 10 tackles and a sack and helping hold Syracuse to just three yards rushing.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 30, 2020
Nine catches , 3 TDS .... what doesn’t Thayer Thomas need to do to win one of these??? https://t.co/gAncQCdSUt— BFriedACC (@BFriedACC) November 30, 2020
3️⃣ TD catches = @hornungaward Honor Roll for @thayerthomas1 !!#HTT pic.twitter.com/BXdZ424WHv— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 30, 2020
The Sun Bowl has been canceled this year, sources told @Stadium. Tied as 2nd-longest running bowl game behind only the Rose Bowl, the Sun Bowl had been played 86 consecutive seasons since 1935. It is 4th Pac-12 bowl canceled this year & 3rd with an ACC tie-in— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 30, 2020
ESPN Events adds No. 8 NC State vs. No. 1 South Carolina plus No. 20 DePaul vs. No. 5 Louisville to the Women’s Jimmy V Classic Presented by Corona Extra— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 30, 2020
🏀 More: https://t.co/ha2OZULwmz pic.twitter.com/ni1vPzJr3G
Russell Wilson has joined Peyton Manning as the only players with 3,000 pass yards in each of their first 9 seasons.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 1, 2020
Manning's streak went 13 seasons until he missed the entire 2011 season. pic.twitter.com/grmjumjOia
Rookie @WashingtonNFL DE @jacsw3 is just starting his @NFL career, but he is already accomplishing a lot both on and off the field.— UNRIVALED (@UnrivaledSprts) November 30, 2020
- Academic All-ACC football player at @NCState
- 2 internships at @IBM
- @STEcampaign ambassador
👉 Podcast w/ James: https://t.co/mcusbGvXqz
Celebrating our Fall 2020 graduates today! Congrats to our student-athletes on all of their hard work 🎓❤️ pic.twitter.com/eDPErZyLQu— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) December 1, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook