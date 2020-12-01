 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 30
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 1

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Dec. 1.


NC State's Payton Wilson (11) was named the ACC Linebacker of the Week.
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Best and worst from NC State’s win over Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren and NC State prepare for unique senior day

• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Georgia Tech game Monday press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State vs. Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Minor changes at cornerback

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Mike Glennon has impressive first start of 2020

• Technician — Front seven shines, secondary underperforms in Wolfpack’s defense grades

• Technician — Offense thrives for 36 points despite poor O-line performance

• GoPack.com — Wilson named ACC Linebacker of the Week

{{ article.author_name }}