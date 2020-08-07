The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 7
• The Wolfpacker — It's not the first time NC State vs. Mississippi State game was canceled
• The Wolfpacker — Ranking NC State's football games by level of difficulty, part I
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State football schedule analysis and fall camp
• The Wolfpacker — ACC releases NC State Wolfpack football schedule
• The Wolfpacker — 10 takeaways from NC State football's 2020 schedule
• The Wolfpacker — Devin Leary and Thayer Thomas built chemistry, confidence this offseason
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football taking many precautions
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: So many questions
• Raleigh News & Observer — Devin Leary’s problem was never arm talent. NC State’s QB finally found what was missing.
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
We knew who. Now we know when.— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 6, 2020
More about our schedule ➡️https://t.co/YqRJoFha6S pic.twitter.com/Nic4YGsYDl
Charley Wiles/Brian Mitchell Bowl for the season opener! https://t.co/Ink1JLIkBE— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) August 6, 2020
USA Today coaches poll:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 6, 2020
1-Clemson
2-Ohio St
3-Bama
4-UGA
5-LSU
6-OU
7-Penn St
8-Florida
9-Oregon
10-Notre Dame
11-Auburn
12-Wisconsin
13-Texas A&M
14-Texas
15-Michigan
16-Okla State
17-USC
18-Minnesota
19-UNC
200-Utah
21-UCF
22-Cincinnati
23-Iowa
24-Virginia Tech
25-Iowa State
Philip Rivers moved his family of 11 to Indiana and feels right at home, especially given his connections to the Colts' coaching staff. That and much more in @AlbertBreer's GamePlan: https://t.co/3ksiH2HVPN— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 6, 2020
We have 11 SS on our '21 Top 150 Draft Prospects list.— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) August 6, 2020
4️⃣ of them go to school within 90 mins of each other:
23: Jose Torres (@NCStateBaseball)
32: Ethan Murray (@DukeBASE)
94: Danny Serretti (@DiamondHeels)
119: Michael Turconi (@WakeBaseball)
➡️ https://t.co/9HGJEWHsnp pic.twitter.com/VNPrDexa7O
Fall camp? ☑️ Schedule analysis? ☑️ Football is BACK!— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 6, 2020
Co-hosts @JustinHWill and Matt Carter break down the NC State football schedule and the first week of fall camp in today's episode of The Wolfpacker podcast. 🐺
🔗: https://t.co/D0DlDT2Oad pic.twitter.com/7V1IFbEQNg
You know who you’re playing, now find out when...— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) August 5, 2020
🔜 Weekly Schedule
⏰ 9 am tomorrow
📺 @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/P7SEKcxyJv
Wolfpack nation follow me insta just made one #WPN @MarioLoveJr6 pic.twitter.com/6uhQP8Ws6K— Huncho ⁶ (@MarioLoveJr6) August 5, 2020
🐺 Most sacks in NC State history— ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 5, 2020
🐺 '17 @ACCFootball Defensive POY
🐺 Best sack dance in ACC history@astronaut was an absolute unit for @PackFootball‼️ pic.twitter.com/fYQ4MuzlLz
