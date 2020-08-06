Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter review a big week for NC State football as it opened fall camp and learned its full schedule. Topics include:

-2020 football schedule analysis

-Liberty remains on the schedule

-Charley Wiles/Brian Mitchell Bowl against Virginia Tech in the season opener

-Takeaways from fall camp availability

-AND much more

You can listen to us on the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!

Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.