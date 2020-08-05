The start of NC State Wolfpack football's preseason camp is traditionally one of my favorite days on the calendar.

I can remember back to the first day of practice in 2010 and knowing right then and there that team was going to be good. They were in excellent shape and fully healthy after an injury-filled 2009 campaign, and they were running through the practice with sharp precision. Players knew where to go before coaches told them what’s next.

Taylor Zarzour, now a play-by-play announcer with the SEC Network, was a local radio host at the time and remarked at how it looked like a well-run, professional organization. It helped that that team had one of the best leaders in Wolfpack history in a quarterback named Russell Wilson.

The 2010 team was indeed one of the better at NC State in the new millennial. It finished 9-4 that year and in the top 25, and if it had figured out how to cover Maryland’s Torrey Smith in the regular season finale probably could have won an ACC title a week later.

You could similarly tell the 2017 and 2018 teams were going to be good if they were healthy. Of course, there have been other camps where I came away with a less than certain feeling.

This year I honestly have no feeling, just questions.