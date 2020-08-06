NC State already knew 10 of its 11 opponents this season entering the start of fall camp this week, but the Wolfpack learned when those games will be played Thursday after the ACC released its revised football schedule. We ranked the entire schedule in order of difficulty from the least challenging opponent to the toughest. Today we start with No. 11 through No. 6. Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State football schedule analysis and fall camp 10 takeaways from NC State football's 2020 schedule

NC State will host six games in Carter-Finley stadium and play five games on the road in 2020. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

We knew who. Now we know when.



11. Liberty (Nov. 21)

Phil Steele Power Poll Rank: 114 of 130 As bad as it may look to play a school that has consistently received negative publicity about its health protocol at an institutional level during a pandemic, Liberty should make the Wolfpack look really good on the football field. Not only are the Flames the lone non-ACC team on the schedule, the school is experiencing an exodus of Black athletes, including members of its football team. If the league moves forward in playing a non-conference game this season, and for all intents and purposes it seems that is the case, Wolfpack fans should be able to circle Liberty as the closest game to an automatic win on the schedule.

10. Georgia Tech (Dec. 5)

Phil Steele Power Poll Rank: 85 of 130 This game will be the Wolfpack's second December home game in three seasons. Typically a rare sight at Carter-Finley Stadium, NC State beat East Carolina 58-3 the last time the Pack played a regular season home game in December. While the Yellow Jackets should take a step forward in head coach Geoff Collins' second season, NC State suffered its closest conference loss in Bobby Dodd Stadium last year (28-26) and will be seeking revenge when Georgia Tech comes to Raleigh for the regular season finale.

9. Duke (Oct. 17)

Phil Steele Power Poll Rank: 72 of 130 Despite being the closest school in the ACC in terms of distance, NC State hasn't played Duke in football since 2013. Many Wolfpack fans had previously circled this game on the original schedule and still have plenty of reason to look forward to it. Clemson transfer Chase Brice, who backed up now-junior Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawerence for two seasons, is the likely starting quarterback for the Blue Devils in 2020. Duke is also coming off of a 5-7 season in which it lost six of its last eight games.

8. Wake Forest (Sept. 19)

Phil Steele Power Poll Rank: 60 of 130 NC State fans know to never overlook the Demon Deacons, and for good reason. Wake Forest has won the previous three matchups in the Atlantic Division in-state rivalry. The good news for the Wolfpack is that the game will be played in Carter-Finley Stadium. The home team has won 11 of the last 13 games between the two schools. Also leaning in the Pack's favor is the fact that the Demon Deacons have to replace star quarterback Jamie Newman this year, who transferred to Georgia in the offseason.

7. at Syracuse (Nov. 28)

Phil Steele Power Poll Rank: 95 of 130 In a normal season, a road trip to the Carrier Dome can never be considered an easy game. However, this is not a normal season, and Syracuse will only enjoy but so much of a home-field advantage with limited to no fans in attendance due to coronavirus concerns. Syracuse was NC State's lone conference victory last season and head coach Dave Doeren has historically had success against the Orange with a 5-2 head-to-head record. Considering Syracuse is coming off of a 5-7 season while also losing quarterback Eric Dungy, defensive tackle Chris Slayton and wide receiver Jamal Custis, the Wolfpack could easily be favored in this late-season road game.

6. at Virginia (Oct. 10)

Phil Steele Power Poll Rank: 52 of 130 Virginia is coming off one of its best seasons in school history after beating arch-rival Virginia Tech, winning the Coastal Division that entitled a trip to the ACC Championship game and earning a bid to the Orange Bowl. However, there will be a major talent drop-off for head coach Bronco Mendenhall in his fifth season in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers lost wide receiver Joe Reed and cornerback Bryce Hall to the NFL Draft as well as star quarterback Bryce Perkins this offseason.

