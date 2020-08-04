Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Aug. 4.

T.J. Warren has been a walking bucket in the bubble: 🔥 53 PTS, 9-12 3-PT FG 🔥 34 PTS, 11 REB pic.twitter.com/AZqGkCMVQh

TJ Warren after 3 quarters vs Wizards 27 points 10 rebounds 3 assists 3 steals 4 blocks 0 turnovers 11-20 FG This only 20 hours after scoring 53 points on the 76ers. He is not underrated, he is criminally underrated. pic.twitter.com/k7bQVpAy6E

T.J. Warren is following up his weekend 50 🍔 with a double-double today against the Wizards. 32 points and 10 rebounds with over five minutes to go.

Co-hosts @JustinHWill and Matt Carter are joined by @bgeis_bird of @ACCSports and @SportsChannel8 for an analytical men's hoops episode of The Wolfpacker podcast. 🏀 Give it a listen for a complete preview of @PackMensBball in 2020-21. 🐺 🎧: https://t.co/SszfDxK2rM pic.twitter.com/QKvnCCMIKV

Man in the mirror...only one that can stop me #campszn pic.twitter.com/cweRS72L4X

