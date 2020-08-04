The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 4
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Get to know the newcomers of NC State football
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: Hoops talk with Brian Geisinger of ACCSports.com
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 20
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack football preseason camp position battle analysis: Defense
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack football preseason camp position battle analysis: Offense
• The Wolfpacker — Georgia DL Devin Lee trims list to six
• The Wolfpacker — An updated look at the 2020-21 NC State basketball depth chart
• The Wolfpacker — Ranking the contenders: Roosevelt Wheeler
• Raleigh News & Observer — What’s the buzz for NC State football as Wolfpack starts fall camp on Tuesday?
• Raleigh News & Observer — Which position group is the best, and which has work to do? A breakdown of both sides of the ball for NC State football
Tweets Of The Day
Beautiful sight #HTT pic.twitter.com/hUT6nItIRi— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 4, 2020
Finally.#HTT pic.twitter.com/Ie0EGnccgc— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 3, 2020
T.J. Warren has been a walking bucket in the bubble:— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 3, 2020
🔥 53 PTS, 9-12 3-PT FG
🔥 34 PTS, 11 REB pic.twitter.com/AZqGkCMVQh
TJ Warren after 3 quarters vs Wizards— Antonin💧 (@antonin_org) August 3, 2020
27 points
10 rebounds
3 assists
3 steals
4 blocks
0 turnovers
11-20 FG
This only 20 hours after scoring 53 points on the 76ers. He is not underrated, he is criminally underrated. pic.twitter.com/k7bQVpAy6E
T.J. Warren is following up his weekend 50 🍔 with a double-double today against the Wizards. 32 points and 10 rebounds with over five minutes to go.— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) August 3, 2020
Co-hosts @JustinHWill and Matt Carter are joined by @bgeis_bird of @ACCSports and @SportsChannel8 for an analytical men's hoops episode of The Wolfpacker podcast. 🏀— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 3, 2020
Give it a listen for a complete preview of @PackMensBball in 2020-21. 🐺
🎧: https://t.co/SszfDxK2rM pic.twitter.com/QKvnCCMIKV
Wishing a happy birthday to Coach McMillan! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/NTPcCcFYYw— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 3, 2020
Happy Birthday @jdshawww!!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/CEjaeheqRP— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 4, 2020
Video Of The Day
Man in the mirror...only one that can stop me #campszn pic.twitter.com/cweRS72L4X— Isaiah Moore (@_zaynlm) August 3, 2020
——
