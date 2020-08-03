Wolfpacker Podcast: Hoops talk with Brian Geisinger of ACCSports.com
Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter are joined by Brian Geisinger of ACCSports.com and SportsChannel8 for an analytical men's basketball episode to break down:
-Impact of redshirt senior D.J. Funderburk's return
-Who will replace the absence of senior guards Markell Johnson and C.J. Bryce
-Expectations for the Wolfpack in head coach Kevin Keatts' fourth season
-Coronavirus pandemic impacts on scheduling and bracketology
-Plus much more
Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
