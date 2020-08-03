Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter are joined by Brian Geisinger of ACCSports.com and SportsChannel8 for an analytical men's basketball episode to break down:

-Impact of redshirt senior D.J. Funderburk's return

-Who will replace the absence of senior guards Markell Johnson and C.J. Bryce

-Expectations for the Wolfpack in head coach Kevin Keatts' fourth season

-Coronavirus pandemic impacts on scheduling and bracketology

-Plus much more

Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.