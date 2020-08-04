Get to know the newcomers of NC State football
NC State is set to begin its fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 4 with several familiar faces along with a fresh slate of newcomers in 2020.
Leading up to the long-anticipated first week of practice, the Wolfpack Twitter account has published video interviews of the newcomers with NC State Director of Content Strategy Jeff Gravley.
Prior to the arrival of the 2020 freshman class in mid-June, The Wolfpacker also recorded a series of interviews with some of the newcomers that had not enrolled early.
Here is the collection of both series introducing the Wolfpack newcomers:
Claude Larkins (DL)
.@C_larkinsjr 's favorite food: cheeseburger(s) pic.twitter.com/GWInA9J6OV— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 2, 2020
Chris Scott Jr. (WR)
As we prepare to start practice next week, we thought we'd introduce you to the newest members of our Pack. First up: @ChrisScottJr#HTT pic.twitter.com/wjE4d0mVWT— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 30, 2020
Anthony Carter (OL)
Meet the big fella, @thatman_ant pic.twitter.com/e1ndUiOntt— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 3, 2020
Josh Crabtree (WR)
Get to know @jcrabtree34#HTT pic.twitter.com/MUEg9IUIZi— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 30, 2020
Davin Vann (DL)
"It IS home." @Davinvann1 pic.twitter.com/gAFlZWxfXl— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 3, 2020
Porter Rooks (WR)
Aydan White (DB)
Why did @aydanwhite9 choose the Pack? pic.twitter.com/QtlbLRjR0t— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 31, 2020
Ben Finley (QB)
Patrick Matan (OL)
Freshman @pmatan76 goes old school for his walk-out song#HTT pic.twitter.com/2Ua0EY1aI0— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 31, 2020
Ethan Lane (OL)
Devon Betty (LB/DE)
Get to know newcomer @devonbetty56#HTT pic.twitter.com/8QrFWpYZpy— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 30, 2020
Nehki Meredith (DB)
Joshua Pierre-Louis (DB)
"It's the best program that's around." @josh_hhtp pic.twitter.com/53atT2nEvJ— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 1, 2020
Jalen Coit (WR)
Nick Booker-Brown (DE)
Think @Nick_booker16 likes to hit? pic.twitter.com/rrWPYDoa7k— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 2, 2020
Jayland Parker (LB)
Ezemdi Udoh (TE)
Meet another newcomer: @EzUdoh pic.twitter.com/Uo7hTDXj9H— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 31, 2020
Sean Hill (OL)
Anthony Smith (WR)
"It felt like home." @GlobalAnt_26 pic.twitter.com/C7k3FcPWTq— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 2, 2020
Devan Boykin (DB)
Ian Williams (K)
Welcome to the family @ian_whs ! pic.twitter.com/Rilsj3yZGX— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 3, 2020
Rakeim Ashford
Rest of Getting to Know Pack 2020 newcomers videos
Continuing the legacy: @andrew14harvey pic.twitter.com/GG7BfKvc9B— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 3, 2020
Get to know Colby Johnson pic.twitter.com/Dn3PJuPnPV— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 3, 2020
Welcome @1michaelfox to the Pack! pic.twitter.com/unaBVFVbqE— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 3, 2020
All the way from Raleigh .... @JasonRoesel13 ! pic.twitter.com/L8AgdIQbmM— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 2, 2020
Welcome to the Pack, @TheRealClayC pic.twitter.com/dvQDK8fw16— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 2, 2020
Get to know @M4McCabe pic.twitter.com/UyfjlyS69J— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 1, 2020
Introducing @YatesJohnson10 pic.twitter.com/nVhlKVql6b— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 1, 2020
Learn to say it: FLERE logg ee@BernardFlerlage pic.twitter.com/ahzMh2RH9W— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 1, 2020
What made @willmitch2020 pick the Pack? pic.twitter.com/IjekdJcfG9— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 1, 2020
You know his brother @terrelldawkin, now meet @DawkinsTimothy#HTT pic.twitter.com/wngteknRJT— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 31, 2020
Get to know freshman @D_Mosley_8#HTT pic.twitter.com/ZqPAoN9vct— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 30, 2020
