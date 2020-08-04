 Get to know the newcomers of NC State football
Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State is set to begin its fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 4 with several familiar faces along with a fresh slate of newcomers in 2020.

Leading up to the long-anticipated first week of practice, the Wolfpack Twitter account has published video interviews of the newcomers with NC State Director of Content Strategy Jeff Gravley.

Prior to the arrival of the 2020 freshman class in mid-June, The Wolfpacker also recorded a series of interviews with some of the newcomers that had not enrolled early.

Here is the collection of both series introducing the Wolfpack newcomers:

NC State Wolfpack football Davin Vann
Freshman defensive tackle Davin Vann of Cary (N.C.) is one of two four-stars in the 2020 class. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com)

Claude Larkins (DL)

Chris Scott Jr. (WR)

Anthony Carter (OL)

Josh Crabtree (WR)

Davin Vann (DL)

Porter Rooks (WR)

Aydan White (DB)

Ben Finley (QB)

Patrick Matan (OL)

Ethan Lane (OL)

Devon Betty (LB/DE)

Nehki Meredith (DB)

Joshua Pierre-Louis (DB)

Jalen Coit (WR)

Nick Booker-Brown (DE)

Jayland Parker (LB)

Ezemdi Udoh (TE)

Sean Hill (OL)

Anthony Smith (WR)

Devan Boykin (DB)

Ian Williams (K)

Rakeim Ashford

Rest of Getting to Know Pack 2020 newcomers videos

——

