Despite a stay-at-home order and a virtual recruiting cycle, NC State men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts has stayed busy the last two weeks to ensure the Pack has a full roster the next time it takes the court.



After former Wolfpack signee Josh Hall’s announcement that he would skip college and remain in the NBA draft, many speculated that Keatts would go after a grad transfer to fill the last open scholarship for 2020-21.

Instead, the Wolfpack found another freshman that will immediately add depth this year and could also develop into a starter in future seasons.

One week following Hall’s decision, former Wake Forest signee Jaylon Gibson, who had previously reopened his recruitment following the firing of Danny Manning, announced he was committing to NC State.

Gibson was granted a release from new Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes and NC State announced the official signing Thursday.

Following the addition of Gibson, NC State’s 2020 class trickled up to a ranking of No. 19 nationally according to Rivals.

Now all that’s left to determine for Keatts is the future of potential returning starters Devon Daniels and D.J. Funderburk. Both have one year of eligibility remaining but had entered the NBA Draft to seek the evaluation of pro scouts.

Daniels has since had his name removed from the NBA Draft early entrant list, but both he and Funderburk have yet to announce a decision to return for one final year in Raleigh.

The Wolfpacker analyzed the men’s basketball roster almost two weeks ago, but the addition of Gibson adds more to the equation. Here is a look at where the depth chart stands as of today: