NC State Wolfpack football is pushing ahead with preseason camp in anticipation of a potential season this fall starting around Sept. 12. With that in mind, here are the status of the position battles, concluding with the defense.



Defensive Line

Junior Alim McNeill seems like the surest bet to start on the defensive line. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

The defense is loaded with position battles, and the defensive line is no exception. Junior Alim McNeill is probably entrenched after a successful sophomore season at nose tackle and could be a potential All-ACC contender. McNeill had 28 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks, as a sophomore. Backing him up could either be fifth-year senior Val Martin, who started three games last season, or redshirt freshman Joshua Harris. Elsewhere the line is a complete toss-up. Grad transfer Daniel Joseph arrives from Penn State and provides an experienced option, along with redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante, who had 15 tackles, including three for loss and an assist on a sack, while starting six contests in 2019. The promising quartet that signed in the 2019 class may also be ready to step up. In addition to Harris, C.J. Clark and Terrell Dawkins redshirted while Savion Jackson had eight tackles, including one for a loss, in eight games. Clark, Harris and Jackson were all rated four stars. NC State added a few newcomers in the 2020 class, highlighted by four-star Davin Vann from Cary (N.C.) High.

Linebacker

Senior Louis Acceus led the Pack with an average of 6.3 tackles per game. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson said that he feels like he can roll out seven linebackers who are ACC-starting caliber. That includes senior Louis Acceus, redshirt junior Isaiah Moore, redshirt junior Vi Jones, redshirt sophomore Calvin Hart Jr., redshirt sophomore Payton Wilson, sophomore Drake Thomas and sophomore Jaylon Scott. Acceus and Moore started every game they played last year, but Wilson was the leading tackler on the defense. Jones was one of the highest-rated defenders on Southern Cal’s defense according to PFF before transferring to NC State and is now eligible after sitting out last season. Hart, Thomas and Scott all showed their promise last fall, with Thomas starting three games and Hart a pair. Gibson has his work cut out for him to figure out who will start and who will play in the rotation as a reserve.

Defensive Back

Junior Tanner Ingle's 68 tackles in 11 games was one behind for the team lead. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)