Wolfpack football preseason camp position battle analysis: Defense
NC State Wolfpack football is pushing ahead with preseason camp in anticipation of a potential season this fall starting around Sept. 12.
With that in mind, here are the status of the position battles, concluding with the defense.
Defensive Line
The defense is loaded with position battles, and the defensive line is no exception.
Junior Alim McNeill is probably entrenched after a successful sophomore season at nose tackle and could be a potential All-ACC contender. McNeill had 28 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks, as a sophomore. Backing him up could either be fifth-year senior Val Martin, who started three games last season, or redshirt freshman Joshua Harris.
Elsewhere the line is a complete toss-up. Grad transfer Daniel Joseph arrives from Penn State and provides an experienced option, along with redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante, who had 15 tackles, including three for loss and an assist on a sack, while starting six contests in 2019.
The promising quartet that signed in the 2019 class may also be ready to step up. In addition to Harris, C.J. Clark and Terrell Dawkins redshirted while Savion Jackson had eight tackles, including one for a loss, in eight games. Clark, Harris and Jackson were all rated four stars.
NC State added a few newcomers in the 2020 class, highlighted by four-star Davin Vann from Cary (N.C.) High.
Linebacker
Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson said that he feels like he can roll out seven linebackers who are ACC-starting caliber. That includes senior Louis Acceus, redshirt junior Isaiah Moore, redshirt junior Vi Jones, redshirt sophomore Calvin Hart Jr., redshirt sophomore Payton Wilson, sophomore Drake Thomas and sophomore Jaylon Scott.
Acceus and Moore started every game they played last year, but Wilson was the leading tackler on the defense. Jones was one of the highest-rated defenders on Southern Cal’s defense according to PFF before transferring to NC State and is now eligible after sitting out last season.
Hart, Thomas and Scott all showed their promise last fall, with Thomas starting three games and Hart a pair.
Gibson has his work cut out for him to figure out who will start and who will play in the rotation as a reserve.
Defensive Back
Presuming the unit is healthy after an injury-riddled campaign, new cornerback coach Brian Mitchell has some options.
Chris Ingram is back as a senior and is a two-year starter, although he missed the last six games of 2019 with a knee injury. Ingram had two picks and four pass breakups before getting hurt and has long been heralded as NC State’s best cover corner.
Also returning is redshirt sophomore Malik Dunlap, pressed into duty and starting five games. He led the Pack with eight pass breakups. Junior Teshaun Smith started two games before getting hurt after making positive contributions during his true freshman campaign in 2018.
Defensive coaches are known to be high on sophomore Cecil Powell, who helped out at receiver and defensive back last year and appears to be settling in as a corner. Redshirt sophomore Taiyon Palmer was in the cornerback rotation for five games as a rookie before he was injured.
Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle is also expected to be a prominent factor at corner.
The bigger concern is the depth at safety and nickel. Junior Tyler Baker-Williams is a good bet to start at nickel after having 39 tackles (including 2.5 for loss and half a sack) and three pass breakups. Who the reserves will be is still an unknown.
At safety, junior Tanner Ingle returned after starting 11 games. He had 68 tackles and four pass breakups in 2019. Sophomore Jakeen Harris had 31 tackles in 11 games as a true freshman, and Khalid Martin was able to preserve his redshirt despite playing four games and starting the season finale against UNC.
But again, after that, questions remain.
Early enrollee Devan Boykin earned strong reviews after enrolling early and could factor in at several positions. The Pack also made a late addition in junior college transfer Rakeim Ashford, who was officially added to the Pack roster this week.
