The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 23
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Aug. 23.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker mock class, fifth edition: Offense
• The Wolfpacker — ACC commissioner John Swofford updates on fall sports
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room presented JFQ Lending
• The Wolfpacker — Exploring an ACC hoops bubble
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Reasons to be optimistic about Wolfpack football
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 23
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren talks fall camp, 2020 season on Packer and Durham
• Raleigh News & Observer — As NC State classes go virtual, what’s next for Wolfpack football athletics
• Raleigh News & Observer — What’s the latest on NC State’s NCAA infractions case involving Dennis Smith Jr.?
• Technician — NC State athletics continue while undergraduates classes move online
• GoPack.com — Punter Trenton Gill named preseason second-team All-American
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Where else would we spend our Saturday?#HTT pic.twitter.com/vI7NlkdMfN— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 22, 2020
👀 on the 🏈 #HTT pic.twitter.com/fdXOlCC7OA— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 21, 2020
Happy Birthday, @Max_Farthing 🎂🎂🎂 ❗️ pic.twitter.com/1PxCKKcn1P— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) August 22, 2020
STORY: Rested NC State receiver Thayer Thomas feeling fresher, more elusive than ever.https://t.co/iu3DsgFyOq pic.twitter.com/rkQ6eyA1hu— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) August 22, 2020
Free Throw Attempts— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 22, 2020
Heat - 52
Pacers - 28
Nate McMillan: "52 free throws is ridiculous. This is the playoffs. Some of those calls, I can't explain." pic.twitter.com/ef13TCn6ox
NCAA officially approves to allow fall sport student-athletes to compete in any amount of competitions this year - whether season in fall or moved to spring - & it will not count as a year of eligibility, sources told @Stadium— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 21, 2020
A statement from @PackAthletics with @NCState announcing all Fall semester instruction will move online. pic.twitter.com/cNS1XJMzmt— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) August 20, 2020
Video Of The Day
Nice grab, DP!@dylannnnn_13 #HTT pic.twitter.com/ww3GRdxfhu— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 22, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook