Exploring an ACC hoops bubble
With the cancellation of the NCAA fall championships Thursday, practically an entire calendar year of college athletics has been lost to the coronavirus pandemic. If the 2020-21 college basketball season wants to be saved, leagues may want to start planning on a bubble format.
After all, bubbles work. Just ask the NBA, NHL, MLS, WNBA and NWSL.
Bubbles are also expensive. Not to mention, the idea of quarantining college athletes in a bubble for weeks or months at a time to play sports in a pandemic would undoubtedly challenge the preservation of the amateur model in collegiate sports.
“Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in the conference's release that it was canceling athletic competition until Jan. 1, 2021.
The biggest defender of the amateur model, however, didn't seem concerned with the idea. In fact, NCAA president Mark Emmert embraced the proposition of using bubbles for winter and spring sports in his fall championship cancellation announcement Thursday.
"If we modify the model, shrink the bracket sizes, do everything in predetermined sites instead of running kids around the country... there's a way to do it," Emmert said. "Will it be normal? Of course not. Will it create other conflicts and challenges? Of course. But is it doable? Yeah, it is doable and we want to do that."
"We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships."— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 13, 2020
NCAA President Mark Emmert discusses the latest developments in fall sports and looks ahead to winter and spring championships.
Hear more on the NCAA Social Series TONIGHT at 7 p.m. ET from @NCAA. pic.twitter.com/DpuIdqQrhj
Luckily for the ACC, there is a very familiar destination in the heart of the league's footprint that possesses the facilities and infrastructure to pull off a 15-team league bubble if such a strategy was to be executed.
