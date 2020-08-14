With the cancellation of the NCAA fall championships Thursday, practically an entire calendar year of college athletics has been lost to the coronavirus pandemic. If the 2020-21 college basketball season wants to be saved, leagues may want to start planning on a bubble format.

After all, bubbles work. Just ask the NBA, NHL, MLS, WNBA and NWSL.

Bubbles are also expensive. Not to mention, the idea of quarantining college athletes in a bubble for weeks or months at a time to play sports in a pandemic would undoubtedly challenge the preservation of the amateur model in collegiate sports.

“Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in the conference's release that it was canceling athletic competition until Jan. 1, 2021.

The biggest defender of the amateur model, however, didn't seem concerned with the idea. In fact, NCAA president Mark Emmert embraced the proposition of using bubbles for winter and spring sports in his fall championship cancellation announcement Thursday.

"If we modify the model, shrink the bracket sizes, do everything in predetermined sites instead of running kids around the country... there's a way to do it," Emmert said. "Will it be normal? Of course not. Will it create other conflicts and challenges? Of course. But is it doable? Yeah, it is doable and we want to do that."